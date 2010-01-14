A warm movie for a cold month

With all the snow on the ground, we thought we would go for something warmer like “Singin’ in the Rain.” This is an old-fashioned musical and the innovator of what later became stock bits. It is a boy meets girl, boy loses girl, boy finds girl and falls in love typical scenario. What fun to know that this works so well when you have mega-talents performing for us!

If you have lived on Mars for the past 40 years allow me to tell you about our presentation. Gene Kelly plays a silent film star with a female partner who does not have a voice for “talkies,” the next innovation in film at the time. He must find the pretty young thing who needed a job and has a beautiful voice but she seems to have disappeared. He finds her and the musical really takes off from there.

Debbie Reynolds is the sweet young woman with a big talent. Donald O’Connor plays the best friend to both of them. Gene Kelly does all the choreography and the dancing is talent personified.

The Oscar-winning film also has some of the best songs ever to hit the silver screen. Beside “Singin’ in the Rain” this picture has “Fit as a Fiddle,” “All I Do the Whole Day Through is Dream Of You,” “Make ‘Em Laugh,” “You Were Meant For Me” and so many others.

Come down to the Senior Activity Center at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 20. We serve hot popcorn and cold soda. We encourage the tapping of feet and singing along. Bring a friend or neighbor and feel the warmth of our group of film buffs.