July: Bridge Street Volunteer Park was officially opened.

Shelter Island experienced a lot of change in 2009, as recordedin this summary of the news from the latter half of the year.

July

The Shelter Island Reporter celebrated 50 years ofpublication.

Mass was celebrated for the last time at St. Gabe’s SpiritualCenter.

The Town Board approved a permit for a giant boat party offMashomack Preserve but the party organizer balked at the conditionsand held the annual bash elsewhere.

The Shelter Island Police Department issued its first socialhost law ticket.

John’s Grill closed its doors. The Center luncheonette remainsvacant.

Judy Sherman was named EMT of the year by the Shelter Island RedCross chapter.

The Chamber of Commerce fireworks show went off without incidenton a chilly July 11 night.

The town committed to complying with MS4 federal runoff ruleswhile calling them “an unfunded mandate.

August

The ferry Southside was christened by New YorkState’s First Lady, Michelle Paige Patterson.

The “hazmat hut at the town dump was closed after a bucket ofchlorine dropped there caught fire.

The Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield contract with East Endhospitals expired, impacting town employees and others.

Summonses for real estate brokers posting commercial signs onIsland properties were authorized by the Town Board.

A town Dark Skies law was heard for a second time: the firsthearing was favorable, the second, not. The law was shelved.

The Perlman Program celebrated 15 years of music; 2010 marks 10years on Shelter Island.

Former Town Justice Katherine Pope was indicted on grand larcenycharges.

4-poster opponents seeking independent testing of the programwere countered by a full house of 4-poster supporters at TownHall.

Islanders organized an anti-helicopter noise group, pushing fora southern Atlantic Ocean route to direct private choppers awayfrom Shelter Island.

September

Angry parents and teachers protested a School Board actionturning down elementary teacher Jennifer Rylott for the middleschool language arts position.

Supervisor candidate Bill Smith conducted soil sampling around a4-poster on Cliff Clark’s property.

Dentist Dan Moran left his Center practice for academia inBoston. Dr. Frank Kestler prepared to take over.

The American Legion’s original bowlers christened the hall’snewly refurbished lanes.

South Ferry said goodbye to two long-time workhorses, the Capt.Ed and the North Haven.

Democrat Jay Card and Republican Patricia Castoldi wonIndependence Party primaries for highway superintendent and townassessor.

The town agreed to be a grant partner in an effort to studyexpanding the Heights sewer system.

October

The Town of Shelter Island sued the State of New York over a newlaw requiring recreational salt-water fishing licenses. The SupremeCourt issued an injunction against the licenses for anglers inShelter Island, Southampton and East Hampton waters. Throughout thefall, other towns join the suit.

A 16-foot-wide hole opened up in the basement of Legion Hall. Noone was hurt.

The town began prosecuting Realtor Penelope Moore for posting abrochure stand on a Winthrop Road property.

A ban on new underground fuel tanks was adopted by the TownBoard.

The Great Shelter Island Talent and Variety Show wassuccessfully revived at Camp Quinipet.

High school gridiron fans celebrated a long-awaited victory bythe Porters.

Permethrin was detected in soil samples collected by Bill Smith.At a senior citizen luncheon that same week, Mr. Smith stated thathe supported the 4-poster program.

The town’s 12 candidates for contested offices faced off at anelection forum.

November

All town incumbents were re-elected and Republican PatriciaCastoldi won the vacant assessor seat. Supervisor Jim Dougherty wasthe only Democrat to win office.

The 2010 town budget, carrying a 4.4 percent tax hike, wasadopted.

Lead was detected in the school’s water system but was mitigatedby Thanksgiving.

Shelter Island’s girls varsity volleyball team celebrated aperfect season, a county championship and a state quarterfinalberth.

Dr. Frank Adipietro ran his 30th marathon and was joined in NYCby Island running pals Jim Read and Darrin Binder.

News reached Earth that a meteorite on Mars had been dubbed”Shelter Island.

After years of waiting, the First Causeway got a lift – it wasbuilt up 3 feet to avoid flooding.

Justice Hall was reopened after being closed forrenovations.

Turkeys were spotted roving Eeltown neighborhoods ahead of theholiday.

Two new Thanksgiving rituals were launched: a Trash Mashclean-up and a community potluck at the Presbyterian Church.

December

Concerns about rebuilding the only house on the First Causeway,damaged by fire in 2007, and a debate over the need for ZoningBoard review came up at Town Hall.

The Zoning Board and Town Board met to discuss zoning conundrumsbut didn’t discuss the causeway house plan, at least not in opensession.

Dozens of packets of heroin were confiscated during the felonyarrest of a local man.

Senator Charles Schumer and Congressman Tim Bishop pushed forFAA regulation of helicopters flying over Long Island.

Former George’s IGA employees Orlando Salazar and Alex Hampsasopened Eagle Deli in West Neck.

Suffolk County took first steps toward a possible acquisition of6.4 acres of St. Gabe’s property.

The Blizzard of 2009 dumped over two feet of snow on ShelterIsland the weekend before Christmas.

Pat Mundus was hired to head the Shelter Island HistoricalSociety.

Bill Clark III took weather readings at the winter solstice andpredicted a cold, dry and icy winter.

The boys varsity basketball team won its season opener.