1 arrest, 2 tickets, 6 accidents

Moises C. Garcia, 30, of Shelter Island was stopped by police on North Ferry Road on Saturday, January 9 for driving with a suspended driver’s license. He was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree and released on his own recognizance. Mr. Garcia was instructed to return to Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date.

SUMMONSES

John P. McEnroe, 17, of Shelter Island was ticketed on North Midway Road on January 9 for driving with no taillights.

On January 10, Kimberlea S. Rea, 55, of White Plains was given a summons on South Cartwright Road for driving with a suspended license.

ACCIDENTS

On January 5, Barbara Springer of Shelter Island was backing out of a driveway onto Great Circle Drive when she hit a tree. The car was in drive when she drove through a hedge and fence into the back yard of a residence and hit a second tree. Damage was estimated at over $1,000.

Phillip J. Power of Shelter Island was driving southbound on West Neck Road on January 6 when a deer ran into the driver’s side of his vehicle. There were no injuries to the driver; the deer had to be put down by police. Damage was estimated at under $1,000.

On the same day, Louis S. Toth of Shelter Island told police he was driving southbound, also on West Neck Road, when a deer ran in front of his vehicle, causing under $1,000 in damage. The deer ran off into the woods.

Douglas J. Williams of Sag Harbor reported on January 7 that he hit a deer when it ran across North Ferry Road, causing extensive damage to the front end and passenger side of his vehicle. The deer had to be put down.

On January 8 Meredith G. Page of Shelter Island told police she was pulling into a parking place on Grand Avenue when her vehicle slid on the snow-covered roadway into a parked van belonging to Gregory M. Sulahian. There was no damage to Mr. Sulahian’s vehicle but over $1,000 estimated damage to the front grille of Ms. Page’s vehicle.

Also on January 8 Manuel D. Molina of Center Moriches was parked on an icy hill on a driveway off Little Ram Island Drive when the vehicle slid down the hill into the passenger side of a vehicle owned by Bay Shore Ford of New Castle, Delaware, which was parked at the bottom of the hill. The driver’s side of Mr. Molina’s vehicle was damaged, resulting in an estimate of over $1,000 in damage to both vehicles.

OTHER REPORTS

On January 5, police opened an investigation into an allegation of sexual abuse in the Center. A second investigation of sexual abuse was opened on January 8, also in the Center.

A caller told police on January 6 that a driver was all over the roadway in the vicinity of South Ferry. Police stopped the driver of the vehicle, who passed a field sobriety test, but stated he was very tired.

A case of burglary is under investigation following a caller’s report on January 7 that unknown persons had been in his Heights residence. Both front and rear door knobs had been smashed in order to gain entry.

Also on the 7th, police were notified that a 5-mph buoy had drifted down a Menantic channel causing a hazardous condition. The bay constable advised the owner to move the buoy.

Police investigated damage to a vehicle on January 8.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded on January 9 to a call about a small fire inside a propane oven in the kitchen of a Hay Beach residence. The propane was shut off; no damage was reported.

A caller told police on January 11 that a vehicle had been driving around Silver Beach for about 45 minutes. Police located the driver who stated he was looking for painting work in the area.

Two burglary alarms were activated during the week at residences in Shorewood and Silver Beach. In both cases the ground levels were secure and there was no reason given for why the alarms went off. The SIFD responded to an automatic alarm at a home in Cartwright; it was set off by mistake by a workman.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported an aided case to Southampton Hospital on January 5 and transported three other aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on January 5, and 8. Police responded to a case on January 6 but medical attention was refused and the person drove himself to ELIH. On January 10, another case refused medical attention as well.