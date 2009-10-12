Year’s work winds down as town looks to 2010

Another year of town politics is winding down if the Town Board agenda is any indication.

No new laws were aired, no controversial wetlands applications were heard and no private citizens were in attendance at Town Hall for the last regular Friday meeting of the year on December 4.

The board will hold its annual year-end meeting on Tuesday, December 29 at 1 p.m. Newly elected or re-elected town officials will be sworn into office at the 2010 organizational meeting on January 5 at 2 p.m. The next regular Friday meeting of the board will be January 22, 2010.

At Friday’s meeting, the board took the following actions:

• Held public hearings on and approved two permits for existing moorings in Coecles Harbor.

• Scheduled public hearings on applications for one new mooring in Smith Cove and two mooring renewals in Coecles Harbor.

• Adopted a memorial resolution in honor of Brookhaven Town Councilman Keith Romaine, who died suddenly last month. He was the son of County Legislator Ed Romaine.

• Renewed the town’s municipal waste disposal contract with Winter Brothers Waste Systems of East Hampton and Westbury, New York.

• Approved contracts of $6,400 to East End computers, Sag Harbor, to back up the town’s computer data offsite (two-year subscription) and of $2,928 to a Canadian contractor for Police Department use of a live scan mugshot system.

• Approved a one-year extension of a wetlands permit for the Lightcap property on South Ferry Road.

Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty also announced that town receipts for November were higher than those for 2008. However, the biggest source of income, payment by a LIPA tree removal contractor for brush disposal, is being offset by the costs of subcontracting the grinding of the brush, Councilman Peter Reich said.