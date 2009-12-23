WHAT’S HAPPENING

CONCERT RESCHEDULED!

The Christmas Concert originally set for last December 19 willbe held on Sunday, December 27 at 3 p.m. at the PresbyterianChurch. The bell choir, youth and community choruses andinstrumentalists are all on the program.

WOMEN’S COMMUNITY CLUB

The monthly lunch meeting of the Shelter Island Women’sCommunity Club will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, January 5 inFellowship Hall at the Presbyterian Church. The program is “AllAbout Horses, which will be presented by Paard Hill Farms.

Bring a mug and a sandwich; WCC will provide the dessert.Participants are also encouraged to bring a non-perishable fooditem or a monetary contribution for the food pantry housed at thechurch.

ON THE TEEN ISLE

“Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian will be thefeatured movie at the Shelter Island Library on Wednesday, December30 at 2:30 p.m. A museum security guard infiltrates the Smithsonianto rescue Jedediah and Octavius, two animated exhibits that havebeen shipped to the museum by mistake. This event is free and opento kids grades 5 to 12. Call 749-0042 for reservations.

SUPER SNOWFLAKES

Snowflakes will be the theme at the Shelter Island Library onSaturday, January 2 at 10:30 a.m. when Stories and More featuresstories and activities about snowflakes for children ages 3 to 7.At 1:30 p.m., kids of all ages can play a special kind of Bingo andstart the New Year off right by winning a new book. This event isfree and is open to all ages. Call 749-0042 to reserve a space forone or both programs.

RING IN THE NEW YEAR

Kids from pre-K to 5th grade can make New Year’s Eve hats andnoisemakers to welcome in 2010 at the Shelter Island Library onTuesday, December 29 at 1:30 p.m. Call 749-0042 to sign up.

ACROSS THE MOAT

AT CANIO’S…

Canio’s Cultural Caf in Sag Harbor will host two holiday eventson Saturday, December 26, beginning with a jazz concert at 4 p.m.featuring a trio of guitar, bass and sax, playing “jazz standardswith a holiday spin. A free will donation will be requested.

At 6 p.m., there will be readings from the posthumouspublication of “Pluriverse: Ernesto Carenal New and Selected Poems,celebrating the words of the Nicaraguan poet. The editor andtranslator will introduce the work.

On Saturday, January 2 at 6 p.m., Jason Epstein, legendaryeditor and publisher, will read from his book, “Eating: A Memoir, acelebration of “a lifetime of pleasure in cooking and eating well.Mr. Epstein’s book is described as a culinary tour of his eventfullife. All events are open to the public.

NEW YEAR’S FUN

The Children’s Museum of the East End (CMEE), located at 367Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike in Bridgehampton, will host thesecond annual New Year’s Eve “Ball Drop at noon on Thursday,December 31. Revelers are invited to come to the museum at 11 a.m.,create and decorate their own noisemakers and count down to”Mid-Day as a ball is dropped from the CMEE ship, complete withconfetti and sparkling cider. For more information visitcmee.org.

NEW YEAR’S UNDER THE STARS

Celebrate the passing of the old and welcome the new at CusterInstitute, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold, on Thursday, December31 at 8 p.m. with music by Ahmah Ali and Friends. Refreshmentsinclude finger foods, desserts and beverages. Bring a favorite dishor dessert to add to the buffet. Dance to live R & B, jazz andother favorites. Champagne toast at midnight. Suggested donation:$20 for members and guests; $25 for non-members; $10 students and$5 for kids under 14. To reserve email custerdonna@yahoo.com orcall 765-2626.

ART WORKSHOPS

The Parrish Art Museum in Southampton is offering holidayvacation workshops for children, ages 4 and up, on Monday, December28, Tuesday, December 29, and Wednesday, December 30. Children maybe registered for morning (10 a.m. to 12 noon) or afternoon (1 to 3p.m.) sessions or all day. Students will be divided by agegroups.

Space is limited and advance registration and payment arerequired. Call 283-2118, extension 30, to register. The cost is $25per workshop for members; $35 for non-members and includes asnack.