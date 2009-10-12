WHAT’S HAPPENING

CHILDREN’S CHRISTMAS PARTY

The Shelter Island Fire Department’s annual Children’s Christmas Party will be held on Sunday, December 13 at 1 p.m. at the Center firehouse on Route 114. There will be refreshments and a visit from Santa, who will bring gifts for children ages up to 8 years.

HOLIDAY SALE (AND PARTY!)

While the Shelter Island Historical Society celebrates the holidays with an open house at Havens House on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Havens Store will be offering a special holiday sale — 20 percent off all its antiques and collectibles as well as books and the society’s 2010 calendar. Make a day of it and attend Mashomack’s Holiday Reception at the Manor House from 2 to 5 p.m.

HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE

Each year the PTSA offers elementary school students the opportunity to buy gifts for family members at the school’s Holiday Boutique, which will be held on Tuesday, December 15 in the school lobby. The PTSA is looking for donations of new or gently used items for the kids to purchase — particularly gifts for dads. Donations, including wrapping paper, bows, tape, tissue paper and tags can be dropped off in advance in Dan and Debbie Binder’s garage, 10 Bateman Road or after 3 p.m. on Monday, December 14 at the school.

Volunteers are also needed to set up on the 14th and to help with the shopping (and wrapping) on the 15th. If you have even an hour to spare, call Linda McCarthy at 745-2626.

STORIES AND MORE…

Come to the Shelter Island Library on Saturday, December 12 at 10:30 a.m. for Hanukkah and Kwanzaa tales and related activities. Stories and More is a free event, designed for kids ages 3 to 6. Call 749-0042 to reserve a space.

SINGERS WANTED

The Youth Choir of Our Lady of the Isle Church is looking for members to sing in the Christmas Pageant, which will be held at the Christmas Eve Mass, December 24 at 4 p.m. Rehearsals are after the 9:30 a.m. Mass on Sunday, December 13 and 20 and on Wednesday, December 23 at 7 p.m. at the Church. The Youth Choir is open to participants in grades 3 through 12. For more information, call Melanie Matz at 749-2376.

GOING FAST…

The Garden Club of Shelter Island’s 75th Anniversary Christmas ornament is fast becoming a collector’s item, but is still available at Shelter Island Florist, North and South Ferry offices, Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy, the Historical Society, Casey’s Nail Salon and Shelter Island Gardens Nursery. The cost is $18 and the proceeds are used to support the club’s garden projects throughout the Island — from plantings in the South Ferry rowboat to Wilson Circle to seasonal displays at the Post Offices.

The three-dimensional ornament, fifth in the series, is a limited edition and will no doubt join the ranks of previously sold-out pieces in the series. If the ornament becomes unavailable at the above locations, call Donna Persson at 749-1458.

COMPUTER CLASSES

The monthly adult Windows for Beginners course at the Shelter Island Library will take place on Tuesday, December 15 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Mark Lindermann teaches this open-ended course once a month. The class is free and open to the public. Call 749-0042 to reserve a spot.

ACROSS THE MOAT

CHILDREN’S MARITIME FILMS

The Seaport Museum on 3rd Street in Greenport will present “Children’s Maritime Films” on Saturday, December 12 from 10 to 11 a.m. Refreshments will be served. This event is free. For more information call 477-2100.

AT CANIO’S…

Canio’s Cultural Cafe in Sag Harbor will host writer Simon Van Booy on Saturday, December 12 at 6 p.m. He will read from the “stark and beautiful stories” in his latest collection, “Love Begins in Winter.” Mr. Van Booy is the winner of the 2009 International Frank O’Connor prize and his essays have been published in the New York Times, the London Times and other newspapers.

On Sunday, December 13 at 3 p.m., American cookbook author Margaret Johnson will discuss how to serve a holiday tea, and talk about her book “Tea and Crumpets: Recipes and Rituals from European Tearooms and Cafes.” Tasting samples will be offered, as well as suggestions on how to turn an informal gathering into a memorable afternoon.

Both events are free and open to the public.

METEOR SHOWER PARTY

The meteors from the Geminid shower originate from asteroid 3200 Phaethon and can average 120 meteors per hour. Come to the Custer Institute at 1115 Main Bayview Road in Southold on Saturday, December 12 at 8 p.m. to view one of nature’s fabulous sky shows. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair. Admission is free to members of the Institute or $5 for adults; $3 for children.

‘A CHRISTMAS MEMORY’

The Floyd Memorial Library in Greenport will host a reading of Truman Capote’s “A Christmas Memory,” by Jere Jacob and Thomas DeWolfe on Sunday, December 13 at 3 p.m. Holiday refreshments will be served following the reading. This event is free and open to the public. For more information call 477-0660.

OPEN CALL FOR ACTORS

The North Fork Community Theatre on Sound Avenue in Mattituck is holding open auditions on Sunday, December 13 at 2 p.m. and Monday, December 14 at 7 p.m. for its production of Cole Porter’s “Anything Goes.”

Tap dancing is not required but be prepared to sing 16 measures of a song and read from the script. For more information, call Director David Markel at 765-8133.

CELTIC CHRISTMAS

The Irish music sensation, “Cherish the Ladies,” will appear at the Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor on Friday, December 18 at 8 p.m.

With their unique blend of instrumental talents, vocals, captivating arrangements and step-dancing, this group combines all the facets of Irish traditional culture. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online at baystreet.org or call the box office at 725-9500.