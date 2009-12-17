WHAT’S HAPPENING

WINTER CONCERT

Shelter Island students, grades K to 6, will perform a WinterConcert in the school auditorium on Thursday, December 17 at 7 p.m.The concert is free and the public is invited.

“‹Å“HOLIDAYEXTRAVAGANZA’

The second annual “Holiday Extravaganza” begins at the ShelterIsland Library on Saturday, December 19 at 12:30 p.m. with the(1994) holiday movie “Miracle on 34th Street.” There will be asurprise visitor, and Mollie Numark will read from “A Night BeforeChristmas.” Call 749-0042 for details.

COMMUNITY CAROLING

Get in the Christmas spirit on Wednesday, December 23 and jointhe PBA for its annual visit to homes around the Island, bringingthe songs of Christmas to those who may not be able to get andabout themselves. Meet at the police station in the Center at 4:30p.m. and return there for pizza later. Transportation will beprovided, hayride style.

CHRISTMAS CONCERT

The Shelter Island Presbyterian Church will host a ChristmasConcert on Saturday, December 19 at 7 p.m. The Presbyterian ChurchBell Choir, the All-Faith Youth Chorus, a combined Community/ChurchChorus (performing a nativity cantata) and local instrumentalistsplaying flute, cello and piano are scheduled to perform. Soloistswill offer selections from Vivaldi’s “Gloria.” The public isinvited to attend and enjoy refreshments and carol singing afterthe performance. There is no admission charge, but donations willbe appreciated.

WEIGHT LOSS & WELLNESS

An introduction to a weight management and wellness program washeld on Tuesday, December 15 at the Shelter Island Youth Center inLegion Hall. The program will run every Tuesday from 5 to 6 p.m.for 10 weeks at no charge to participants. Those attending will beweighed in (optional), and an informative meeting will follow. CallMary Boeklen, 749-5078, for details.

ACROSS THEMOAT

FARMERS MARKET

The Children’s Museum of the East End will host an indoorfarmers market, just in time for holiday food shopping. The marketwill be held in the museum’s lobby located at 376 Bridgehampton/SagHarbor Turnpike in Bridgehampton on Saturday, December 19 from 10a.m. to 1 p.m. Participating vendors include the Seafood Shop, FatAss Fudge, Boathouse Road and Long Island Livestock.

HOLIDAY SING-ALONG

The Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor will host its second annualHoliday Concert and Sing-Along on Tuesday, December 22 at 7 p.m.The free event will feature Irish tenor Ciaran Sheehan and pianistBrenda Landrum. A cash bar will be available.

SWEET ADELINES IN CONCERT

The Long Island Sound Chorus will present the Sweet Adelines onFriday, December 18 at 7 p.m. in the John Drew Theatre at GuildHall in East Hampton. The concert is free but participants areasked to bring a can of food for the East Hampton Food Pantry. Youmight just be hearing Islanders Heather Lee and Jeanne Fenkl, too.Both sing with the Sweet Adelines.

ALLEGRI STRING TRIO

A special evening of classical string music will be performed bythe Allegri String Trio with Wendy Fogel on Saturday, December 19at 8 p.m. at the Custer Institute, 1115 Main Bayview Road inSouthold, The program includes selected pieces by Schubert, Mozart,Richard Strauss, and von Dohnanyi. The suggested donation is $10for members, $12 for non-members and $8 for students. For moreinformation call 765-2626.

CHILDREN’S WINTER GAMES

The first annual Children’s Winter Games will be held atMitchell Park in Greenport on Saturday, December 19 from 1 to 3p.m. This event is for children, ages K through 6 and will featuremany activities, including broom hockey and a golf challenge.Prizes will be awarded.

HOLIDAY CLASSICS NIGHT

The Picture Show at Bay Street in Sag Harbor features “WhiteChristmas,” starring Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye for HolidayClassics Night on Saturday, December 19. After World War II asuccessful song-and-dance team becomes romantically involved with asister act and join forces to save the failing Vermont inn of theirformer commanding general. The film will start at 8 p.m. with doorsopening at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased 30 minutesbefore show time.