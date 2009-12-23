Rampmaier, Johnson wed

Hawk’s Cay at Duck Key, Florida was the scene of the wedding onNovember 7, 2009 of Amanda Rampmaier and Adam Johnson. They are thedaughter and son, respectively, of delighted parents Anne Marie andHoward Rampmaier of HiLo Shores on Shelter Island and Peggy andWalter Johnson, also of Shelter Island. Grandma Johnson and theentire Johnson clan from Shelter Island and elsewhere were inattendance. Many friends and neighbors enjoyed the weekendfestivities including a family rehearsal dinner with music hostedby the groom’s parents.

Because of inclement weather, plans shifted from a gazeboceremony to indoors, and the bride wended her way through theresort as hurricane Ida blew. She tiptoed her way through theimmaculately clean kitchen, with an honor guard of chefs, hermother said, appropriate since her groom is a chef at the FourSeasons in Palm Beach, Florida.

In attendance at the candlelit ceremony were Amanda’s sisterGiana, the matron of honor; goddaughter Sabella Anna, juniorbridesmaid; friend Tonya, bridesmaid; Adam’s younger brotherMatthew, best man; and a fellow chef, Tom, usher.

Adam and Amanda enjoyed a two-week honeymoon, visiting Paris,Venice, Florence and Siena.