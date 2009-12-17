Salm and Regan wed

Caroline Berner Salm, daughter of Joan Umpleby Salm and Guenther W. Salm of Shelter Island and Ossining, New York, married Timothy Joseph Regan at her parents’ home on Ram Island on September 26, 2009.

Carrie is the granddaughter of the late Alice and Jack Umpleby of Shelter Island and Emma and Karl Salm of Stuttgart, Germany, and the great-granddaughter of the late Jessie and Harold Umpleby of Shelter Island.

Timothy is the son of Marilyn and James Regan of Stoneham, Massachusetts.

Tim and Carrie reside in Kittery Point, Maine.