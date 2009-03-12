Turkey Shoot hits the mark

John Kenlon, John Brownlie, Chris Carey and Al Gaudelli after a long day of golf (Ture Tufvesson not pictured). Chris Carey was the event coordinator and the other four comprised the team that won a three-way tie for first.

The Gardiner’s Bay Country Club’s golf season wrapped up this past Saturday with our second annual Turkey Shoot Tournament. This event was started and coordinated by Chris Carey since the beginning. At the end of November we expect the worst kind of weather and this year we had it. However, over 40 members didn’t seem to care about the weather conditions; they had sat around the house long enough after Thanksgiving. With temperatures and winds in the 40s, I thought I would have to cancel the event but they showed up and guess what, they all had a great day.

Unfortunately, the tournament was shortened to nine holes, the format was the best two balls out of four on each hole with a little added twist. The twist was being allowed to take one mulligan anytime on each hole but you had to play that mulligan. Interestingly, we found out that although golfers always like to complain about their shots, when they are faced with the opportunity to take one over, they usually don’t.

With the two best of four balls counting, we had a three-way tie for first place. All three teams shot 8 under par 62. Under these conditions, this was really unexpected and terrific golf. In a tie situation, we always have a matching of cards to determine first, second and third place. If only I had thought of it earlier, I would have announced that we have a putt-off to find a winner because it would have been more fun.

Happy that we did not have any type of playoff were Ture Tufvesson, Al Gaudelli, John Kenlon and John Brownlie as they finished in first place with their 62 in the match of cards. They all received beautiful shirts and sweaters from the golf shop for their victory.

In second place were Terry, Betsy, Ted and John Barber. After looking at the scorecard, as in life, Betsy Barber did her job and held this team together. For their labors, they received a dozen Titleist golf balls each and took second position.

In third place and hoping that we had a putt-off were Chris McCarthy, Jack McCarthy, and Eric and Jeremy Laptook. They all received beautiful Gardiner’s Bay towels to hang on their golf bags for their remarkable finish.

The restaurant served hot food while they were playing and had a reception and prize presentation when they finished. All in all, I never had so many people enter my golf shop before leaving the club to say what a great day they had. Really now, think about it: isn’t that what this game is all about?

Although the golf course will stay open all year, the golf shop and restaurant are now closed for the winter. We had a great year, a lot of competition and camaraderie, but more importantly, much laughter.

I would like to thank the Reporter for allowing us to share our competitions this year with the public and also give our members and guests a chance to get some recognition for their accomplishments. See you next season!