Traffic safety check tops blotter

Police conducted a traffic safety check in the Heights on Wednesday, December 2, which resulted in one arrest and several tickets.

Armodio S. Velasquez, 27, of Riverhead was stopped by police on Chase Avenue at about 12:15 p.m. A computer check showed that his drivers license had been suspended. His vehicle was impounded and Mr. Velasquez was arrested and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree. He was released on $90 station bail and will return to Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date.

SUMMONSES

At a traffic safety check point on the morning of December 2, tickets were issued to the following drivers — all on Bridge Street:

Roberto Carbajal-Martinez, 31, of Shelter Island was ticketed for unlicensed operation.

Martine L. Abitol, 60, of Shelter Island was given a summons for driving without a seatbelt.

Ernestine M. McHugh, 69, of Shelter Island was issued a ticket for driving with an expired registration.

ACCIDENTS

Benjamin Heins of Shelter Island was driving northbound on West Neck Road on December 6 when he hit a deer, causing minor (under $1,000) estimated damage to the driver’s-side headlight. Police had to put the deer down.

OTHER REPORTS

A chihuahua was reported at large in Menantic on December 1. Police notified the owner and returned the dog.

Two dogs were reported at large on a Hay Beach property on December 2, chasing the resident’s cats. The dogs’ owners were notified and removed the dogs. One owner was advised that if another incident occurs, a summons may be issued.

Several reports were received about storm damage that occurred just before sunrise on December 3. The Shelter Island Fire Department and LIPA responded to arcing wires and a power outage in HiLo, and downed trees and wires blocked two roadways in the Center and one in Hay Beach. The occupants of a Menantic residence vacated the premises when a tree and wires fell on the house. The SIFD responded and the area was secured until LIPA arrived.

On December 3, a caller reported hearing gunshots and seeing a man earlier with a gun in the area of South Ferry Hills. Police were unable to locate the person.

Also on December 3, the SIPD assisted Southampton police with an accident on the South Ferry — the Noyack side. A driver was pulling onto the ferry and apparently hit the gas instead of the brake, hitting the rear of a car parked on the ferry, causing that vehicle to hit the ferry itself. There was extensive damage to both vehicles; no injuries were reported.

On December 4, a caller wanted police to be aware of an on-going problem with a neighbor.

Police responded to a call on December 5 about an intoxicated person at a Heights business. The person was no longer there when police arrived.

On December 6 police responded to an on-going dispute between two juveniles in the Center.

A case of burglary (a stolen credit card) was reported on December 7.

Police received a report about extensive skid marks on Shelter Island School property on December 7.

A caller reported a juvenile incident involving drugs on December 7.

Also on December 7, a Center resident reported that leaves were being blown onto the property.

Two burglary alarms were activated during the week at residen-

ces in Dering Harbor and on Ram Island. The ground levels were secure in both cases. No reason was given in one case; high winds may have activated the second alarm.

The SIFD responded to two fire alarms — one caused by a malfunction in the system in the area of the school gym and a second in the Center set off by dust from a renovation.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported one aided case to Eastern Long Island Hospital on December 6.