TOWN & COUNTY

The farmhouse at St. Gabe’s and more than six acres surrounding it are being considered for acquisition.

Suffolk votes to explore St. Gabe’sacquisition

The Suffolk County Legislature authorized planning steps toacquire a part of the St. Gabriel’s property at their generalsession in Hauppauge on Tuesday. The resolution proposing theinitial acquisition review process was authored by Legislator EdRomaine.

The 25-acre Coecles Harbor property is owned by the PassionistFathers and has served as a monastic camp and youth retreat forapproximately 45 years. With pre-existing development along thewaterfront portion where 10 buildings sit and other areas ofundisturbed open space, planning steps for this acquisition willproceed in parts to define potential areas of active parkland,passive parkland and open space, Mr. Romaine explained in a pressrelease.

The first piece of the St. Gabriel’s property to be consideredis a 6.4-acre area around the “farmhouse” building on Burns Road,which is adjacent to the chicken barbecue field (preserved twoyears ago) and extends east nearly to the gated driveway entranceto St. Gabe’s. The Town of Shelter Island will partner with thecounty and assume responsibility for management and maintenance ofthe building and surrounding grounds, if the property is acquiredthrough county funds.

Legislator Romaine said he was pleased to have the town’scooperation and that he “looks forward to continuing discussions toexplore ways to make preservation of the remaining 18-plus acres areality.”

Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty commented, “I am delighted thatthe county is once again offering to partner with the town and paythe full purchase price of the property,” should it be acquired. “Isee opportunities for the community to use the farmhouse” – thetown Community Preservation Fund (Two-percent) Committee and theConservation Advisory Council are reviewing the plan, he added.

The county resolution authorizes the County’s Division of RealEstate to contact property owners, to order appraisals, performtitle work and begin negotiations. Actual acquisition requiresadditional legislation.

County Executive Steve Levy is expected to sign theresolution.

Shinnecock Nation’s status approved by feds

The Shinnecock Indian Nation of Southampton has passed a majorhurdle in achieving federal recognition as an Indian tribe.

The Shinnecocks received preliminary approval of their statusTuesday from the Bureau of Indian Affairs with official wordexpected in about six months. The ruling could pave the way forLong Island’s first Indian gaming complex, possibly in Elmont orthe former Northrop Grumman site in Calverton.

“Based on the evidence reviewed,” R. Lee Fleming of the Bureauof Indian Affairs announced Tuesday afternoon, “the petitionersexist as a tribe within the meaning of federal law.”

The Shinnecocks began their attempt to secure recognition fromthe federal government in the late 1970s. Their latest petitioncomprised more than 500 pages, with 40,000 pages of supplementalinformation, including genealogical reports and historicaldocuments such as land deeds. The State of New York has recognizedthe Shinnecocks since 1792.