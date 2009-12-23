Top honors to Cass for second time this month

Like Nichole Thomas and Mary Ellen Gran, this lady is making hersecond appearance as Bowler of the Week. Fabulous Five’s DonnaCass, for the second time this month, is our honoree. Donna triedgoing Dutch in the first game, alternating strikes and spares, butopened four frames for a 145. In the second game, Donna markedevery frame for the first five frames and then picked up a randomspare in the ninth frame for another 145. Donna almost got a patchfor triple score games, but had too many strikes in the last gameand ended with a 182. Good going, Donna!

Jackie Brewer was missing from the Fabulous Five. That gave theFab Five a 3-mark lead over Spare Us. Bev Walz was the only Spareto break her average in the first game as was Donna for the Fabs.Fabs took the first game by only 4 pins scratch. In the secondgame, Norma Edwards tossed in an additional 6 pins to join Donna,but Spare Us caught up with their marks in the fourth frame. Bevhad another high game of 150 while Ellie Labrozzi bagged a turkeyand a poult. She tried to strike out in the10th, but missed 4 pinswith her third ball – all this for a grand total of 204 and a Sparewin. Sue Klenawicus rolled a poult in the last game for a 158, buther team left her high and dry. Fab Norma Edwards had anotherover-average game. Paired with Donna’s 182, the Fab Five took thelast game by a landslide.

Odd Ball Captain Stephanie Tybaert had an easy 123 score whileKelly Michalak bagged a turkey early in the first game for a 146.Paint by Numbers were close to breaking their averages but nocigar! Still, the Paints were able to take the first game. DonnaClark broke the curse in the second game when she got a 128. Leebagged a poult, Kelly bagged herself a turkey, and Steph was thebig scorer with a 147 for an OB win. Continuing to learnleft-handed bowling was proving difficult in the first and lastgames for Lee Oliver. I’m sure none of us could do as well as Leewithout our dominant hand. Kelly ended the last game with fourspares in a row for a 138. Donna rolled the same, but her loweraverage earned her the win for Paint by Numbers.

Lucky Strikes had an 11-mark lead over the Brick Laying Babes,but the Babes managed to take all 11 points anyway. Lucky MelinaWein made 5 marks for a 120 game. Lisa Goody also had 5 marks, butgrabbed a 126. Babe Captain Laura Marcello had three open framesand a poult in the middle for a 153, while Tracy Gibbs had two openframes and a turkey in the 10th for a 193 and the Babe win. TheStrikes must have been reserving their energy for the last game,because the second fizzled. Traci Kannwischer and Laura each addedthree pins to their averages and took the second game by 6 pins. Inthe last game, Julie Fanelli, Alison and Melina rallied togetherand all raised their scores over their averages. Unfortunately,they couldn’t catch a break because the Babes all hit their marksas well. With three out of four Babes adding around 10 pins eachthe Babes took the last game by only 9 pins. So close, yet sofar.

Apparently, taking some time off from bowling proved refreshingfor Rockette Keturah Mundy. Back with a vengeance, Kate hit a 148.That was 39 pins over her average. Teammate Sherri Surozenski had ahigh 152 for a Rockette score of 737. Snipe Archer Brown shot 40pins over average for a 137, while Jan Warner followed not farbehind with an extra 32 for a 134 and a Guttersnipe score of 737.The teams had to split the points for the first game. Mary EllenGran stepped in for Cathy Driscoll in the second game and rolled afat 147. Archer helped out again with 30 extra pins.Ë”Ette Captain Lynn Kay Winters opened four frames for a128. Sherri and her poult were a pin ahead of LK, while NicholeThomas and her turkey brought a 160 to the table and a Rockettewin. Jan sat out the last game and watched as Captain Sue Warnerbrought out the big guns for a 162. The teams tied it up in thefifth frame, but the Ë”Ettes jumped 4 marks ahead untilthe foundation where they were only one ahead. Keturah made astrike and a spare in the 10th and the Ë”Ettes took thelast game by 8 pins.

Paint by Numbers 77.0 44.0

Rockettes 73.5 47.5

Brick Laying Babes 71.0 50.0

Guttersnipes 65.5 55.5

Fabulous Five 61.0 60.0

Spare Us 57.0 64.0

Odd Balls 44.0 77.0

Lucky Strikes 35.0 86.0