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News

‘Tis the season to be giving

By Times Review

Shelter Island takes care of its own; these Island-based groups represent all age groups and address a range of community programs and services, supported largely by volunteer efforts and donations. In addition, each of the Island’s churches provides outreach programs for those in the community.
During this season, please consider helping out or lending a hand — and let us know if we have inadvertently omitted any other groups that should be included in this list.


All Faith Youth Group  

P.O. Box 612, Shelter Island 11964 

American Legion  

Mitchell Post 281, P.O. Box 2021 

Shelter Island 11964 

American Red Cross 

Ambulance Corps, Shelter Island Chapter 

P.O. Box 830, Shelter Island 11964 

siarc.org 

Camp Quinipet 

P.O. Box 549, Shelter Island Heights 11965 

quinipet.org 

Chamber of Commerce 

P.O. Box 598, Shelter Island 11964 

shelterislandchamber.com 

Friends of the Library Society 

P.O. Box 2016 , Shelter Island 11964-2016 

shelterislandpubliclibrary.org 

Friends of Music 

P.O. Box 193, Shelter Island 11964 

P.O. Box 2001, Shelter Island 11964 

friendsoftrees.org 

Garden Club of Shelter Island 

P.O. Box 112, Shelter Island 11964 

shelter-island.org/garden_club 

Gift of Life Foundation 

P.O. Box 638, Shelter Island Heights 11965 

islandgiftoflife.org 

League of Women Voters of Shelter Island 

(Checks payable to League of Women Voters of NY State Educational Foundation) 

P.O. Box 396, Shelter Island Heights 11965 

lwvshelterisland.org 

Mashomack Preserve 

P.O. Box 850, Shelter Island 11964 

shelter-island.org/mashomack.html 

P.T.S.A  

P.O Box 53, Shelter Island 11964 

Police Benevolent Association 

c/o Shelter Island Police Department 

P.O. Box 770, Shelter Island 11964 

Senior Citizens Foundation 

P.O. Box 352, Shelter Island 11964 

Shelter Island Association 

P.O. Box 445, Shelter Island 11964 

Shelter Island Community Chorus 

P.O. Box 1571, Shelter Island 11964 

Shelter Island Deer & Tick Management Foundation 

P.O. Box 3032, Shelter Island Heights, 11965 

deerandtick.org 

Shelter Island Educational Foundation 

P.O. Box 1950, Shelter Island 11964 

shelterislandedfoundation.org 

Shelter Island Fire Department 

P.O. Box 613, Shelter Island 11964 

Shelter Island Historical Society 

P.O. Box 847, Shelter Island 11964 

shelterislandhistsoc.org 

Shelter Island Housing Options, Inc. 

P.O. Box 3032, Shelter Island Heights 11965 

shelter-island.org/SIHOP 

Shelter Island Lions Club 

P.O. Box 760, Shelter Island, NY 11964 

shelterislandlions.org 

Shelter Island Preschool 

P.O. Box 277, Shelter Island 11964 

sipreschool.com 

Shelter Island Public Library 

P.O. Box 2016, Shelter Island 11964 

shelterisland.suffolk.lib.ny.us/ 

Taylor’s Island Foundation 

P.O. Box 524, Shelter Island Heghts 11965 

taylorsisland.org 

10K Community Fund 

P.O. Box 67, Shelter Island 11964 

shelterislandrun.com/fund.ihtml 

Town of Shelter Island Youth Center 

P.O. Box 970, Shelter Island 11964 

siyd07.tripod.com 

Webster Foundation 

(Serving the Island’s feral cat colonies) 

P.O. Box 976, Shelter Island 11964