‘Tis the season to be giving
Shelter Island takes care of its own; these Island-based groups represent all age groups and address a range of community programs and services, supported largely by volunteer efforts and donations. In addition, each of the Island’s churches provides outreach programs for those in the community.
During this season, please consider helping out or lending a hand — and let us know if we have inadvertently omitted any other groups that should be included in this list.
All Faith Youth Group
P.O. Box 612, Shelter Island 11964
American Legion
Mitchell Post 281, P.O. Box 2021
Shelter Island 11964
American Red Cross
Ambulance Corps, Shelter Island Chapter
P.O. Box 830, Shelter Island 11964
siarc.org
Camp Quinipet
P.O. Box 549, Shelter Island Heights 11965
quinipet.org
Chamber of Commerce
P.O. Box 598, Shelter Island 11964
shelterislandchamber.com
Friends of the Library Society
P.O. Box 2016 , Shelter Island 11964-2016
shelterislandpubliclibrary.org
Friends of Music
P.O. Box 193, Shelter Island 11964
P.O. Box 2001, Shelter Island 11964
friendsoftrees.org
Garden Club of Shelter Island
P.O. Box 112, Shelter Island 11964
shelter-island.org/garden_club
Gift of Life Foundation
P.O. Box 638, Shelter Island Heights 11965
islandgiftoflife.org
League of Women Voters of Shelter Island
(Checks payable to League of Women Voters of NY State Educational Foundation)
P.O. Box 396, Shelter Island Heights 11965
lwvshelterisland.org
Mashomack Preserve
P.O. Box 850, Shelter Island 11964
shelter-island.org/mashomack.html
P.T.S.A
P.O Box 53, Shelter Island 11964
Police Benevolent Association
c/o Shelter Island Police Department
P.O. Box 770, Shelter Island 11964
Senior Citizens Foundation
P.O. Box 352, Shelter Island 11964
Shelter Island Association
P.O. Box 445, Shelter Island 11964
Shelter Island Community Chorus
P.O. Box 1571, Shelter Island 11964
Shelter Island Deer & Tick Management Foundation
P.O. Box 3032, Shelter Island Heights, 11965
deerandtick.org
Shelter Island Educational Foundation
P.O. Box 1950, Shelter Island 11964
shelterislandedfoundation.org
Shelter Island Fire Department
P.O. Box 613, Shelter Island 11964
Shelter Island Historical Society
P.O. Box 847, Shelter Island 11964
shelterislandhistsoc.org
Shelter Island Housing Options, Inc.
P.O. Box 3032, Shelter Island Heights 11965
shelter-island.org/SIHOP
Shelter Island Lions Club
P.O. Box 760, Shelter Island, NY 11964
shelterislandlions.org
Shelter Island Preschool
P.O. Box 277, Shelter Island 11964
sipreschool.com
Shelter Island Public Library
P.O. Box 2016, Shelter Island 11964
shelterisland.suffolk.lib.ny.us/
Taylor’s Island Foundation
P.O. Box 524, Shelter Island Heghts 11965
taylorsisland.org
10K Community Fund
P.O. Box 67, Shelter Island 11964
shelterislandrun.com/fund.ihtml
Town of Shelter Island Youth Center
P.O. Box 970, Shelter Island 11964
siyd07.tripod.com
Webster Foundation
(Serving the Island’s feral cat colonies)
P.O. Box 976, Shelter Island 11964