Three Gardens for ‘snowbirds’ – and one for us

The ruler was placed there in case the three-dimensional effect was hard to capture on film. The depth measured exactly 3 inches and is highly recommended.

Visiting formal gardens is an excellent way to get ideas for your own spread as well as gather information in a painless, pleasant fashion. Since many of you gardeners are heading for Florida any second, here are three you might want to visit and one for those of us who are getting the snow shovels out.

FAIRCHILD TROPICAL BOTANIC GARDEN

Opened in 1938, this garden is located on an 83-acre plot on Old Cutler Road in Coral Gables. The classic landscape design and the many horticultural displays were executed by William Lyman Phillips, who died in 1966 after designing four gardens now listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and playing a seminal role in the landscaping of Florida. Visitors are offered an outstanding collection of tropical plants as well as an unforgettable aesthetic experience.

Tours are available along with a variety of programs in environmental education, conservation and horticulture. They describe their mission as saving “tropical plant diversity by exploring, explaining and conserving the world of tropical plants. Fundamental to this task is inspiring a greater knowledge and love for plants and gardening so that all can enjoy the beauty and bounty of the tropical world.”

The garden boasts beautiful paths, vistas and outstanding exhibits, providing every visitor with “an unforgettable experience.” There is also a café, a library and a gift shop.

The garden can be reached by telephone at 305-667-1651.

MORIKAMI MUSEUM AND GARDENS

Opened in 1977 and located on Morikami Park Road in Delray Beach, has become a center for Japanese arts and culture in South Florida. Exhibitions rotate monthly, tea ceremonies are performed in the Seishin-an tea house and traditional Japanese festivals are celebrated several times a year. Audio guides in both Spanish and English are available for a self-guided tour and include the history of the gardens and their design.

The museum store carries a wide variety of authentic items from Japan and Asia, including fine pieces, books, antique porcelain, lacquer ware, note cards and garden supplies. The museum store may be visited without paying admission for the gardens, galleries or café.

The museum can be reached by telephone at 561- 495-0233.

MARIE SELBY BOTANICAL GARDENS

Located on 9.5 acres on South Palm Avenue in Sarasota, this is a tropical oasis nestled on the edge of Sarasota Bay, concentrating on the understanding and appreciation of tropical plants, especially epiphytes (plants that grow on other plants) but is best known for its collection of more than 6,000 living orchids. Seven greenhouses form the center of botanical research, for which the gardens are internationally recognized.

There are a number of distinct garden areas throughout the grounds. These include the Tropical Display House with a lush rain forest atmosphere, the Bamboo Pavilion, Banyan Grove, Cactus and Succulent Garden and Cycad Collection. The former Christy Payne Mansion, open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., thought to be a unique example of eclectic Southern Colonial architecture, is also on the grounds. The small restaurant there offers premium hot and cold coffee, beverages, teas, freshly baked pastries, muffins and innovative lunch selections. The Garden Shop offers orchids and tropical plants, books, garden accessories and numerous items specifically for children.

The mansion is on the National Register of Historic Places and hosts rotating botanical art and photography exhibits.

The gardens can be reached by telephone at 941-366-5731.

OLD WESTBURY GARDENS

These gardens, located at 71 Old Westbury Road, in Old Westbury, New York was completed in 1906 by the English designer, George A. Crawley. The gardens include Westbury House, the mansion formerly occupied by the John Phipps family and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and 200 acres of formal gardens, landscaped grounds, woodlands, ponds and lakes.

The facility offers in-depth tours of the formal gardens, children’s programs and events, family programs, museum exhibits, slide lectures, horticultural demonstrations and workshops, botanical arts and gardening classes. There will be special Christmas programs, including a Tree Lighting on December 5 and a dramatic reading of Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol” on December 11. Call ahead for prices and reservations.

The gardens are usually open every day except Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last car allowed on the property at 4 p.m., but the holiday schedule varies a good deal. Again, as always, call ahead. Amenities include a gift shop, plant shop and the Café in the Woods.

Old Westbury Gardens can be reached by telephone at 516-333-0048.

Tip of the week: Perennial beds should, by now, be heavily mulched and deeply edged. The mulch prevents swings in temperature and the deep edge prevents the mulch from migrating into the grass and the grass from migrating into the beds. At least, one hopes so.