Thomas takes high handicap honors

Thanksgiving brought two turduckens to the Rock. The southern dish consists of a turkey stuffed with a duck, which has in turn been stuffed with a chicken. Between each layer of poultry is a different tasty stuffing. A certain Rockette had a craving. She special ordered one for the holiday. When she got up to the Legion alleys, she was delightfully surprised with another in her third game.

Nichole Thomas got 5 spares in a row. She made 4 more marks for a 157 in the first game. In the second game, Nichole got a 130 which was still 8 pins over average. Finally, Nichole had a strike to open the last game and then bagged her turducken with 5 strikes for a 190. She took weekly honors for high handicap game and series. She also shared the high scratch game with Tracy Gibbs.

The Lucky Strikes had a 9-mark lead but were unable to hold onto it. Three Lucky Strikes had a hard time picking up their marks. The big bad wolf in Snipes clothing went and blew down the first game with Captain Sue Warner’s poult. Lucky Alison Bevilacqua bagged a poult while Melina Wein added 5 extra pins to her score.

Snipes Cathy Driscoll, Archer Brown and Captain Sue Warner all got poults in the second game as teammate Mary Ellen Gran knocked down 4 spares in a row. In the last game, Lucky Captain Julie Fanelli made 5 marks for a 118. The Guttersnipes took the last game with Archer’s 4-strike game of 135 and Sue’s 156.

The Fabulous Five were up against two Rockettes. The Rockettes had 5 marks up on Fab Five, which they used to their advantage to take all 11. In the first game, Fab Essie Simovich opened two frames for a 166. Teammate Jackie Brewer opened three frames for a 170. Nichole’s 35 extra pins won the Rockettes the first game.

Captain Betty Kontje could not get her Fabs to follow her lead with her Island score of 114. ‘Ette Sherri Surozenski had four open frames in the second game for a 153 and another win for her team. Betty got Donna Cass and Norma Edwards on their feet with 129, 141 and 120 games respectively. However in the last game, whenever Sherri hit a spare, Nichole would one-up her with a strike. Sherri’s 149 and Nichole’s 190 cinched the last Rockette win.

The Odd Balls and Brick Laying Babes were evenly matched against each other. The three Odd Balls all bowled well over average in the first game, but the BLBs were better. Captain Laura Marcello was inspired by the return of Tracy Gibbs and they both knocked down a lot of wood with a 139 and a 190 respectively.

In the second game, OB Linda McCarthy added 11 pins to her average while Lee Oliver’s broken finger gave her a hard time. Babe Traci Kannwischer hit a 120 and Laura knocked over 5 spares in a row. The Babes took that game by only 5 pins. OB Lee kicked off the last game with 5 marks in the first five frames for a 150. With a little teamwork, the Babes were able to take the last game for all 11 points as well as all four weekly team honors.

Paint by Numbers played scratch against Spare Us to close out the week. The Paints were obviously still suffering from the effects of their Thanksgiving feasts. Spare Cheryl Pensa brought down some extra wood for a 141 while Ellie Labrozzi hit 6 spares for a 160 and the first win.

Paint Pam Jackson started to recover from her turkey stupor with a 144, but Cheryl and Ellie kept things rolling with a 152 and 163 respectively for another win. The Spares lost their wind in the last game while Paint by Numbers finally recovered from their food coma. Linda Springer and Pam Jackson both had two open frames for a 163 and a 159. The Paints took the last game.

Guttersnipes 64 35

Rockettes 61 38

Paint by Numbers 61 38

Brick Laying Babes 57 42

Spare Us 44 55

Fabulous Five 44 55

Odd Balls 41 58

Lucky Strikes 24 75