STOP program rescheduled

The town’s STOP drop-off day for disposal ofhousehold hazardous waste has been rescheduled from January 2 toSaturday, January 9.

Hazardous materials technicians will be on hand at the townRecycling Center to process non-commercial waste from 9 a.m. to 1p.m. Household hazardous wastes accepted include paints, thinners,oils, batteries, flourescent light bulbs, photographic chemicals,pesticides and other chemicals that should not go into themunicipal waste stream.

For more information, call the Town of Shelter Island HighwayDepartment, 749-1090.