Springer takes top spot, lifts Paints into lead Team Won Lost

Linda Springer with Paint by Numbers supporters, Donna Clark (left) and Captain Ginny Gibbs (right).

The 10th person to make Bowler of the Week is a Paint by Number. She was the high scorer for her team and had the high handicap series score of 608. Linda Springer rolled a nice 137 for her first game. With two open frames and 4 spares in a row, Linda got a happy 169 in the second game. For her last game, Linda had three open frames, and bagged a turkey for an idyllic 179. Gobble gobble, Linda.

The week started with Paint by Numbers and Rockettes. Donna Clark and Linda had high enough scores to take the first game if it had been scratch. The Rockettes higher handicap won them the first game by 9 pins. ‘Ette Sherri Surozenski ended the first game and began the second with a poult. Teammate Fay Rodriguez-Walker also bagged a poult, but came nowhere close to Sherri’s 146. Linda’s 169 took the second game for the Paints by 32 pins. Sherri grabbed another poult in the third game, but couldn’t hit her average. The rest of the ‘Ettes called it an early night. Pam Jackson and Donna Picked up a lot of marks and were able to win the last game, with Linda’s help, by 105 pins.

Brick Laying Babe Traci Kannwischer bagged a poult for a 111 while fellow Babe Tracy Gibbs opened three frames for a 165. The Babes’ three-mark lead was a help, but Spare Us was able to even it up in the 10th frame. Ellie Labrozzi rolled a poult for a 153, while Liz Lechmanski and Bev Walz picked up 8 additional stray pins. Spare Us won the first game by a scant 3 pins. The Babes seemed to be on the right track in the second game. They took an early lead in marks and Lisa Goody managed a 142. Ellie had other plans. She got four strikes in a row for a 187 and the second game win. Ellie was showing off again in the last game with one open frame and 5 spares in a row for a 177. Sue Klenawicus was right behind her with two open frames for a 168. The Babes evened out the marks by frame five and then slid into victory.

The Guttersnipes had 4 marks up on the Fabulous Five in the first game. Archer Brown got 2 strikes in a row and was the only Snipe to hit over average in the first game. Essie Simovich and Donna Cass both bagged poults for a 135 and a 147 respectively, while teammate Jackie Brewer got herself a turkey followed by a poult for a 165 and a Fabulous win. Snipe Captain Sue Warner was going for an all-spare game, but she opened in the seventh and eighth frames for a 166. Essie also opened two frames for a 173, but Jackie had her own pattern going. She marked every frame and twice in the 10th for a 198 and another win. In the last game, Cathy Driscoll made the 5-10 split adding 14 pins to her game. Sue opened two frames again but this time for a 163. Betty Kontje joined in the fun when her team decided to go for the gold and take all 11. Norma Edwards was the show stopper with 17 extra pins.

The Lucky Strikes had an 8-mark lead over the Odd Balls. Lee Oliver decided to continue bowling with her wounded digit but has to relearn as a lefty. She did a god job with a 126 in the first game. Linda McCarthy was right behind her with a 120, while Kelly Michalak ran away with a 142. Two lonely bowlers from the Strike side had a Lucky night. Julie Fanelli added 6 pins to her average, while Alison Bevilacqua picked up 4 strikes and a spare for a 128. In the second game, Linda and Bev Pelletier had matching scores of 109. Julie and Alison took the second game with some help from their absentee teammates for a 12-pin win. Kelly bowled well in the third game with a 123. The rest of her team fell well below their averages giving the Lucky Strikes a hat trick for all 11 points.

Week 10 Team Standings

Paint by Numbers 69 41

Rockettes 64 46

Guttersnipes 64 46

Brick Laying Babes 60 50

Fabulous Five 55 55

Spare Us 52 58

Odd Balls 41 69

Lucky Strikes 35 75