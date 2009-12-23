Ross edges Indians, 54-51

Senior Dustin Mulcahy scored 10 points during play against Ross on December 17.

The Indians’ varsity basketball team lost in a heartbreaker atRoss on December 17, the team’s second league match of the season.They were leading 51-50 until Ross’s Brandon Pettaway was fouledwith seven seconds left. He hit both free throws, giving Ross thelead. On the next play, he was fouled again and sank another twofree throws and any chance for an Indian victory.

One of the Indians’ biggest problems, said Coach Mike Mundy, wastheir free throw percentage: “We were 1 for 8 at the foul line in a3-point game in the fourth quarter ¦ we were 10 for24 from the foul line [in total], I believe. That’s reallyunacceptable. Despite their problems with free throws, the Indiansstill scored more points than in any previous game this season.

He noted Kyle Johnson’s strong performance, making three of four3-point attempts. “We’ll see Kyle popping more 3s in the future.Tyler Pendergrass and Dustin Mulcahy had a great showing under thenet. “They were controlling the board, said Mundy. “We had somegood moments where players stood up, he went on, “but when weneeded it we just weren’t there.

Coach Mundy still has hopes for the Indians to make theplayoffs, but said of Thursday’s game, “We are capable of playingbetter ¦ we can’t afford to lose those games weshould win or we’re not going to make the playoffs. We lost one weshould have won, now we’ve got to steal one back from someplaceelse.