Remember Islanders serving their country
The following men are currentlyserving in various branches of the Armed Forces, stationed bothhere and abroad. At this time of year, a holiday message fromIsland friends and neighbors might be very welcome.
If we’ve missed someone who shouldbe included here, please let us know.
1LT Joseph Theinert
Eagle Ridge Village
26226 Mountain Lane
TSGT James R. Reeves, Jr.
4011 Stratford Circle
Valdosta, GA 31605
BU3 Matthew Speece
Unit 32 (SEABEES)
APO AE 09354
LCPL Tom Spotteck
1/6 B Company WPNS PLT
Unit 73135
FPO AE 09510-3135
Airman Jeremy G. Schmid
3215 South 47th St.
APT 55
Tacoma, WA 98409
Cdr. Scott C. Sherman
14 Hillbrook Way
Pensacola, FL 32503-2850