Remember Islanders serving their country

The following men are currentlyserving in various branches of the Armed Forces, stationed bothhere and abroad. At this time of year, a holiday message fromIsland friends and neighbors might be very welcome.

If we’ve missed someone who shouldbe included here, please let us know.

1LT Joseph Theinert

Eagle Ridge Village

26226 Mountain Lane

TSGT James R. Reeves, Jr.

4011 Stratford Circle

Valdosta, GA 31605

BU3 Matthew Speece

Unit 32 (SEABEES)

APO AE 09354

LCPL Tom Spotteck

1/6 B Company WPNS PLT

Unit 73135

FPO AE 09510-3135

Airman Jeremy G. Schmid

3215 South 47th St.

APT 55

Tacoma, WA 98409

Cdr. Scott C. Sherman

14 Hillbrook Way

Pensacola, FL 32503-2850