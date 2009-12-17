Regional champs rake in awards at county event

The Shelter Island High School varsity volleyball team’s county award winners: Coach Cindy Belt, Shelby Willumsen, Mackenzie Needham, Kelsey McGayhey, Claire Read, Haley Willumsen and Stephanie Vecchio. The awards dinner was held at Villa Lombardi’s in Holbrook on December 1.

The best athletes in Suffolk County volleyball were honored as750 people gathered at Villa Lombardi’s in Holbrook on Tuesday,December 8. Beneath the chandeliers the talk was lively as friendsgreeted one another and teams reminisced about the past season.

The Suffolk County Volleyball Coaches Association hosts theannual event, and Shelter Island was proud to have six differentathletes receive accolades. Seniors Claire Read and ShelbyWillumsen, junior Mackenzie Needham, and sophomores Haley Willumsenand Kelsey McGayhey garnered All League honors, while juniorStephanie Vecchio received an All Conference nod.

Haley Willumsen was named the League 8 Rookie of the Year, andStephanie won League 8 Player of the Year. In recognition of theirleadership on the court, both Haley and Shelby Willumsen were namedto the County All Tournament Team, with Claire Read receiving theMVP award. The entire team was called up to the stage to berecognized as the 14-0 undefeated League 8 champs.

Although this is primarily a county awards dinner, the team wasalso recognized for advancing to the state Final Four, and awardedthe Class D state sportsmanship award for that tournament.

Along with the athletes, some coaches receive awards. I waspleased and humbled to be honored as the League 8 Coach of theYear. I am well aware that while coaches mold athletes, it is theathletes, in the long run, who win the awards for the coaches.Thanks girls, it has been an honor to work with you.

While one would think that this haul of hardware was more thanenough for one night, there was still one remaining.

Most coaches agree with the adage “It’s not whether you win orlose it’s how you play the game.” Of course, there are some whosecretly feel that nice guys finish last, or even that”sportsmanship awards are for losers.”

I was delighted when the Suffolk County volleyball officialsspoke about their award, which emphasized fair play and genuinefriendliness within the competitive arena. After each match of theseason, officials rated each team on sportsmanship. Of the 58 girlsvolleyball teams in Suffolk, only one receives this award.

The presenting official prefaced the announcement with, “Inproof that winning and sportsmanship are not mutually exclusive,this award goes to a team that went 14-0 (in league play) thisseason: Shelter Island.” The entire team went up to accept theaward, our proudest of the night.

The dinner capped a terrific season, and was very tangible proofthat these athletes, while in the midst of the most successfulseason in the history of SI’s volleyball program, remainedgentlewomen and proud ambassadors of this school and community.