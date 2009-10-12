Practice makes perfect at Perlman camp drill

Firefighters from Shelter Island and Greenport simulated a coordinated response at Perlman’s Sawanhaka dormitory on Sunday morning (see photos below); the harmless smoke came from a machine. Above, Auxiliary members Cathy Rasmussen, May Gilley and Arlene Rasmussen serve firefighter Kevin Sanwald during a break in the action.

The Shelter Island Fire Department took advantage of an emptyPerlman Music Program camp on Shore Road last week to do a littlepracticing of their own while music students are away for thewinter.

A coordinated drill with members of the Greenport FireDepartment and Shelter Island American Red Cross Ambulance Corps onSunday morning, December 6, helped prepare the first respondersshould an actual emergency occur at the camp. The Sag Harbor FireDepartment stood by at the Center firehouse should a real fire callcome in during the drill.

Fire District Commissioner Andy Steinmuller said the exerciseallowed the firefighters to familiarize themselves with the camp’sdormitory and approaches to it. Small roads and old buildingscomplicate fire fighting efforts at the complex, he said. The camphosts dozens of student musicians and 15 faculty members during thesummer.

The Fire Department used a machine that makes theatrical smoketo simulate conditions during a fire. As they would during anactual structural fire, ambulance squad members came to the drill.The Fire Department Auxiliary kept volunteers bolstered with coffeeand snacks both on the scene and back at the station, Mr.Steinmuller said.

On Monday night, Fire Chief William Rowland reviewed lessonslearned with department volunteers during a critique of the drill.”Everything worked out good,” Mr. Steinmuller said, “but it wascold.”CARA LORIZ