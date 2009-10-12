Osprey's Nest

Island youth honored…

Johnny Sturges was invited to be Bishop William Murphy’s altar server on Sunday, November 29 at Cormaria Retreat House in Sag Harbor. The occasion commemorated the 60th anniversary of the Retreat House. Pictured here is Johnny’s mom, Jeanette Payne, Johnny, Bishop Murphy and Johnny’s grandmother, Pat Flynn.

Happy birthday to…

Jean Loconsolo, Darrin Binder, Rhonda Mitchell, Beverly Koch, James Dunne and Abby Kotula on December 11; George Blados and Lu-Ann Pollio McCann on December 12; Rebecca Morgan, Janelle Kraus, Janet Roach and Alexandra Rush on December 13; Laura Gleason, Gunnar Wissemann, Charles Jacobs and Jayme Elizabeth Clark on December 14; Mike Minenna, Debbie Spotteck, Jessica Halsey, Lily Elizabeth Silva, Nicholas Jacob Silva and Chandler Olinkiewicz on December 15; Dot Calabro, Thomas Jernick III, Ryan Kelly Kane, Regina Dedick, Caleigh Cantalupo and Shelli Clark on December 16; and Gertrude Menasco, Rose Wissemann, Kathy Kestler, Helen Stroll and Kristin H. Wood on December 17.

Happy anniversary to…

Tish and Cliff Clark, December 15, and Phyllis and Michael Goodleaf, December 16.