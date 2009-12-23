Osprey's Nest

Happy birthday to…

Kristine Thilberg, Jackie Borrello, Carol Deeb, Elisa Nevel,Jill Kornrumpf and John Bonora on December 25; Janelle FlorenceBiegert, Jesse Aaron Weiser and Janina Hammer on December 26;George Wallace and Phillip Power on December 27; ChristopherCavanaugh, Suzanne Cayatte, Kaitlyn McGayhey, Celeste MarieD’Andrea and Jay Sessa on December 28; Lenis Edwards, Elizabeth A.Weeks, Paige Dreher, Christopher Chiaro and Aaron Vaughn Johnson onDecember 29; Fiona Barr, Patricia Yourdon, Rita Bellucci andKatherine Olinkiewicz on December 30; Al Ferris Sr., Andy Clark,Deborah Brewer, Bob Shields and Michael Gerard Russ on December 31;Florence Ratkus Moore, Karen Wagner and Brian Mundy on January 1;Dana Gereghty and Cathleen Gehring on January 2; Olivia PhoebeAhearn, Peg Schutz, Norm Sanwald Jr., Russell Russo and JuliaMartin on January 3; Alana Wagner, Jim Pugh, Nicholas BrennanFeeley and Devin Reeves on January 4; Lou Schoeller, Len Jacoby,Arthur Springer, Carrie Ann Hopler, Vicki Russ, Mark DiLalla andPaul Melcer II on January 5; and Patti MacGeorge Morris, JeremyDiaz and Sharon Morgan on January 7.

Happy anniversary to…

Lisa and Tom Hashagen on December 25; Jerry and Dorothy Mundy onDecember 27; Linda and Frank Bonaccorso, Ellen and Dennis Clark andBarbara and Warren Wagner on December 28; Christina and Julian Kingand Christine and Hugh Rustin on December 29; Peter and DebbieNeedham on December 30; Darrin and Susan Binder on January 4; andNicole and Shawn Kruk on January 7.

Three cheers for…

Ralph Bishop, who took first place in O’Mally’sjingle contest. O’Mally’s was kind enough to share with us Ralph’sepic jingle collection – too extensive to reprint in its entiretybut here’s a sampling:

“When the acrobat missed the net/Hitting the ground made himupset/A drink at O’Mally’s lifted his mood/ And he felt even bettereating fine food.

“When the medicine man ran out of pills/And could no longertreat his patients’ ills/ He sent them to O’Mally’s, beingsure/Good food and drink was a better cure!