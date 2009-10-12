Middle school strives toward good character

Middle school teachers Ginny and Sharon Gibbs used Powerpoint to illustrate how the school helps students form good character.

Academic development may be at the forefront of a middle schooler’s education, but teachers and parents alike are aware of the importance of a student’s development as a person. The school’s efforts to guide and facilitate this development were the subject of a special session of the School Board on Monday, December 7.

As requested by the board, a panel of middle school teachers described the programs and methods in place to guide middle school students in the formation of good character. Middle school teacher Ginny Gibbs described the value of this education, saying, “Character education plants the seeds for developing good character by teaching basic values and methods for dealing positively, ethically and successfully with all aspects of life.”

Social studies teacher Bob Barber described the homeroom advisory program, which he called “one of the cornerstones of the middle school.” A mix of four to eight 6th- through 8th-grade students are assigned to an advisor, and that same group meets each morning to ensure students are organized and prepared for the day.

But the advisory also serves as a social facilitator, allowing students to develop cross-grade relationships and younger students to interact with older students, who they can view as role models. It allows students to develop a comfortable relationship with one particular adult at the school, who can act as a source of advice or counsel and model good character in the classroom.

Middle school teacher Sharon Gibbs added that advisory is a time for teachers to help identify issues and remedy them before they become a problem. She said an advisor can notice if “‘this kid seemed off today,’ or ‘this kid three times didn’t have their homework,’ and we’re able to get on that.”

Health and family consumer science teacher Veronica Siller told the board about the Health Smart curriculum, which was put into place in January of last year for students in grades K through 12. It’s designed to help students make healthy choices. She noted that the program is well researched by the Centers for Disease Control.

The program includes many different types of exercises, such as role-playing, that help students learn and apply conflict resolution skills, healthy eating habits and ways to be physically active. These exercises are conducted during health class, but aspects of the program also appear during Ms. Siller’s family and consumer science class.

Teachers encourage students to follow the “7 Habits of Highly Effective Teens,” which are outlined in their student planners and contain various activities to help students realize these habits. Ginny Gibbs urged parents to look at the habits that are stressed in the planners so that parents can be sure to reinforce them at home.

The efforts towards character education involve positive reinforcement. As described by Sharon Gibbs, at quarterly and year-end ceremonies, medals, gift certificates and other incentives are presented to those who exemplify the ideals of character education and act as good role models.

The school’s psychologist, Dr. James Dibble, outlined his role in helping students in one-on-one meetings or small groups when they need assistance with anger management, conflict resolution, relationship issues, or coping strategies. He also told the board he “would like to … dispel any kind of misinformation that might be out there about our middle school students that suggests they’re either having severe problems or are rife with difficulties,” adding that, “on the whole they’re a very good group, and yes, there are problems that are going to continue to require our assistance and the kinds of programs we talked about tonight, as well as obviously the things that you folks are doing at home with them, but for the most part we feel there are many more positives with them, certainly, than negatives.”

OTHER BUSINESS

The board appointed Thomas Graffagnino to the Legal Committee for the 2009-2010 school year.