LEGAL ADVERTISEMENTS
LEGAL NOTICE
OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT
SALE OF 2008/2009
SUFFOLK COUNTY
TAX LIEN SALE
SUFFOLK COUNTY
TREASURER’S OFFICE
WHEREAS ARREARS of taxes on the following several tracts, lots, pieces or parcels of land, in the Town of Shelter Island, arising from the tax levy of 2008/09 and thereby charged and imposed pursuant to law remain due and unpaid; (The names given being those of the reputed owners or occupants as the same appear on the assessment rolls for said tax year, followed by the Suffolk County Tax Map Number ascribed to the parcel as the same appears on the said assessment rolls and amounts including the taxes, penalty, interest, expenses and other charges against the properties for such year.) Outstanding balances may be affected by acceptance of any partial payments made pursuant to Suffolk County Code Chapter 820 and/or the Suffolk County Tax Act §47-a.
NOW, THEREFORE, under the authority given by law, notice is hereby given that, I, as Suffolk County Treasurer, shall on the 11th day of December, 2009, commence the taking of a tax lien on the following lots, tracts, pieces or parcels of land in the Town of Shelter Island. The amount of such tax liens taken shall be for the amount of unpaid taxes, as shall be sufficient to pay all County, Town, Highway, School, District or other taxes assessed thereon, according to or arising from the tax levy of 2008/09 that may then remain due on each thereof, respectively, together with the applicable interest, costs and charges which have arisen or accrued thereon. Such Tax Lien Sale is subject to the right of Suffolk County, pursuant to the provisions of Sections 45 and 46 of the Suffolk County Tax Act.
Tax liens are subject to redemption pursuant to law, by paying to the County Treasurer for the use of the purchaser, his heirs, legal representatives or assigns the sums mentioned, together with interest and any other amount to which the purchaser may be entitled pursuant to law, and the respective charge of the expense of the publication of the notice to redeem the real estate for unpaid taxes as apportioned by the County Treasurer to the real estate so redeemed.
All parcels must be redeemed within twelve months after the date of such Tax Lien Sale except residential properties, which are defined as properties improved by a one, two or three family dwelling unit. The period of redemption for said residential properties shall be thirty-six months after the date of such Tax Lien Sale.
The final date for tax payments without advertisement charges and publications was August 31, 2009. Parcels appearing in this list upon which the taxes and other charges were paid after August 31, 2009, will not be taken for the Tax Lien Sale.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the County Legislature has passed a resolution pursuant to the authority contained in Sections 45 and 46 of the Suffolk County Tax Act which grants the County the option to reject any or all bids, and has authorized and directed the undersigned County Treasurer to bid in and purchase all of the tax liens. Accordingly, all bids on parcels will be rejected at the lien sale and all tax liens will be sold to Suffolk County at that time.
Angie M. Carpenter
Treasurer of Suffolk County
1 Marfino Nicholas & Donna
0700.00100.0100.004000.0000
5,171.88
3 Smith Bradley C
0700.00100.0100.014000.0000
12,085.51
4 Walsh Thomas R
0700.00100.0100.022000.0000
2,175.10
6 Schwab Karen
0700.00100.0200.001013.0000
6,011.75
7 Gannon S.I. Qual Per Res TST F
0700.00100.0200.001014.0000
762.05
8 Meridith Shelly
0700.00100.0200.012000.0000
5,082.03
11 Gibson Mark C &
Judith B
0700.00300.0200.010000.0000
66.19
18 Brumond Russell R Sr. &
Francine
0700.00700.0300.011000.0000
1,719.82
20 Young Donald J & Joann F
0700.00700.0400.033000.0000
8,586.24
21 Bourcet David
0700.00700.0400.047000.0000
20.61
23 Boylan Beatrice
0700.00800.0200.048000.0000
1,965.15
24 Higginson Terence P
0700.00800.0200.060000.0000
1,250.69
25 Hayes Christopher M
Fogarty-Hayes Elizabeth A
0700.00800.0300.014001.0000
138.82
27 Nastasi Sandee M E
0700.00800.0300.037000.0000
3,829.94
28 Moore Peter
0700.00800.0300.067001.0000
10,074.40
29 Giuseppone Carl
0700.00900.0200.003000.0000
8,362.47
31 Barbara Dominic A & Leslie F
0700.01000.0100.020000.0000
11,734.49
32 Glasse R
Glasse B
0700.01100.0100.006000.0000
22.33
37 Moore Alicia A
0700.01400.0100.026001.0000
1,570.33
38 Monti Andrew & Norine
0700.01400.0200.060007.0000
5,141.73
41 S. I. Gardens Land, LLC
0700.01500.0300.012003.0000
4,175.60
42 Smith Peter
0700.01500.0300.090000.0000
904.00
43 Carr Joanne
0700.01500.0300.091000.0000
1,345.45
44 Eicke Michael
0700.01500.0300.093000.0000
1,483.49
45 Eicke Elefriede Hoffmann
0700.01500.0300.094000.0000
1,252.45
52 Schultheis Anne
0700.01700.0100.008000.0000
11,028.97
53 Sulahian William R & Jill M
0700.01700.0100.057000.0000
2,276.02
56 Pfriender George
0700.01800.0200.060000.0000
9,931.00
60 Marcello Robert L
0700.01900.0100.062000.0000
1,442.46
67 Reiter Mary A
0700.01900.0200.113009.0000
5,618.74
68 Rice Owen H
0700.01900.0200.114000.0000
1,740.84
72 Linton M. J
0700.02200.0100.033000.0000
204.08
73 Knight Jacquelyn
0700.02200.0100.039000.0000
12,739.36
79 Dalton E. C
0700.02200.0200.058000.0000
10,585.32
81 Shpigel Alex
Arfa Rachel
0700.02300.0100.024006.0000
9,379.99
82 Denton Lucia
Wancer Marc & Liliane
0700.02300.0200.006000.0000
2,542.76
83 Pfriender George
0700.02300.0200.078000.0000
8,281.63
90 Hole Judith F
Suratt Samuel T
0700.02500.0100.046000.0000
75.41
91 Bowman Angela
0700.02500.0100.058000.0000
3,664.56
93 Paradise Pt. Oyster Farms, Inc
0700.02800.0100.013000.0000
134.04
94 Paradise Pt. Oyster Farms, Inc
0700.02800.0100.015000.0000
364.92
95 Paradise Pt. Oyster Farms, Inc
0700.02800.0100.019000.0000
24.47
96 Rhodes Jason T
0700.02800.0100.020000.0000
82.61
97 Paradise Pt. Oyster Farms, Inc
0700.02800.0100.021000.0000
85.96
98 Paradise Pt. Oyster Farms, Inc
0700.02800.0100.022000.0000
119.48
101 L I Oyster Farms, Inc.
0700.02800.0100.094000.0000
31.73
500003 Gaines Henry
0700.00100.0200.042000.0000
2,557.49
500019 Schultheis John
0700.01400.0100.058005.0000
734.03
500021 Marcello Robert & Laura
0700.01500.0100.006001.0000
809.27
500023 S.I. Center Property, LLC
0700.01500.0300.042000.0000
3,709.40
500024 Rhodes Alison & Kenneth
0700.01700.0100.089000.0000
1,357.78
500025 Robinson Theodore
0700.01800.0100.023001.0000
7,530.42
500026 Wright Simone B
0700.01800.0200.028001.0000
166.35
500027 Wright Simone B
0700.01800.0200.029002.0000
153.96
500030 Rafuse Andrew J
0700.02200.0100.007000.0000
10,719.98
500031 Mercurio Guy & Frances
0700.02200.0100.046000.0000
22.72
500033 Walsh P. Brantuk & R.
0700.02200.0200.023005.0000
7,538.09
500034 Nape Karen
0700.02300.0200.095009.0000
2,124.64
500036 Dunhill Adam & Nina P
0701.00100.0300.016002.0000
5,282.91
2482-2T 12/03, 10