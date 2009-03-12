LEGAL ADVERTISEMENTS

LEGAL NOTICE

OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

SALE OF 2008/2009

SUFFOLK COUNTY

TAX LIEN SALE

SUFFOLK COUNTY

TREASURER’S OFFICE

WHEREAS ARREARS of taxes on the following several tracts, lots, pieces or parcels of land, in the Town of Shelter Island, arising from the tax levy of 2008/09 and thereby charged and imposed pursuant to law remain due and unpaid; (The names given being those of the reputed owners or occupants as the same appear on the assessment rolls for said tax year, followed by the Suffolk County Tax Map Number ascribed to the parcel as the same appears on the said assessment rolls and amounts including the taxes, penalty, interest, expenses and other charges against the properties for such year.) Outstanding balances may be affected by acceptance of any partial payments made pursuant to Suffolk County Code Chapter 820 and/or the Suffolk County Tax Act §47-a.

NOW, THEREFORE, under the authority given by law, notice is hereby given that, I, as Suffolk County Treasurer, shall on the 11th day of December, 2009, commence the taking of a tax lien on the following lots, tracts, pieces or parcels of land in the Town of Shelter Island. The amount of such tax liens taken shall be for the amount of unpaid taxes, as shall be sufficient to pay all County, Town, Highway, School, District or other taxes assessed thereon, according to or arising from the tax levy of 2008/09 that may then remain due on each thereof, respectively, together with the applicable interest, costs and charges which have arisen or accrued thereon. Such Tax Lien Sale is subject to the right of Suffolk County, pursuant to the provisions of Sections 45 and 46 of the Suffolk County Tax Act.

Tax liens are subject to redemption pursuant to law, by paying to the County Treasurer for the use of the purchaser, his heirs, legal representatives or assigns the sums mentioned, together with interest and any other amount to which the purchaser may be entitled pursuant to law, and the respective charge of the expense of the publication of the notice to redeem the real estate for unpaid taxes as apportioned by the County Treasurer to the real estate so redeemed.

All parcels must be redeemed within twelve months after the date of such Tax Lien Sale except residential properties, which are defined as properties improved by a one, two or three family dwelling unit. The period of redemption for said residential properties shall be thirty-six months after the date of such Tax Lien Sale.

The final date for tax payments without advertisement charges and publications was August 31, 2009. Parcels appearing in this list upon which the taxes and other charges were paid after August 31, 2009, will not be taken for the Tax Lien Sale.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the County Legislature has passed a resolution pursuant to the authority contained in Sections 45 and 46 of the Suffolk County Tax Act which grants the County the option to reject any or all bids, and has authorized and directed the undersigned County Treasurer to bid in and purchase all of the tax liens. Accordingly, all bids on parcels will be rejected at the lien sale and all tax liens will be sold to Suffolk County at that time.

Angie M. Carpenter

Treasurer of Suffolk County

1 Marfino Nicholas & Donna

0700.00100.0100.004000.0000

5,171.88

3 Smith Bradley C

0700.00100.0100.014000.0000

12,085.51

4 Walsh Thomas R

0700.00100.0100.022000.0000

2,175.10

6 Schwab Karen

0700.00100.0200.001013.0000

6,011.75

7 Gannon S.I. Qual Per Res TST F

0700.00100.0200.001014.0000

762.05

8 Meridith Shelly

0700.00100.0200.012000.0000

5,082.03

11 Gibson Mark C &

Judith B

0700.00300.0200.010000.0000

66.19

18 Brumond Russell R Sr. &

Francine

0700.00700.0300.011000.0000

1,719.82

20 Young Donald J & Joann F

0700.00700.0400.033000.0000

8,586.24

21 Bourcet David

0700.00700.0400.047000.0000

20.61

23 Boylan Beatrice

0700.00800.0200.048000.0000

1,965.15

24 Higginson Terence P

0700.00800.0200.060000.0000

1,250.69

25 Hayes Christopher M

Fogarty-Hayes Elizabeth A

0700.00800.0300.014001.0000

138.82

27 Nastasi Sandee M E

0700.00800.0300.037000.0000

3,829.94

28 Moore Peter

0700.00800.0300.067001.0000

10,074.40

29 Giuseppone Carl

0700.00900.0200.003000.0000

8,362.47

31 Barbara Dominic A & Leslie F

0700.01000.0100.020000.0000

11,734.49

32 Glasse R

Glasse B

0700.01100.0100.006000.0000

22.33

37 Moore Alicia A

0700.01400.0100.026001.0000

1,570.33

38 Monti Andrew & Norine

0700.01400.0200.060007.0000

5,141.73

41 S. I. Gardens Land, LLC

0700.01500.0300.012003.0000

4,175.60

42 Smith Peter

0700.01500.0300.090000.0000

904.00

43 Carr Joanne

0700.01500.0300.091000.0000

1,345.45

44 Eicke Michael

0700.01500.0300.093000.0000

1,483.49

45 Eicke Elefriede Hoffmann

0700.01500.0300.094000.0000

1,252.45

52 Schultheis Anne

0700.01700.0100.008000.0000

11,028.97

53 Sulahian William R & Jill M

0700.01700.0100.057000.0000

2,276.02

56 Pfriender George

0700.01800.0200.060000.0000

9,931.00

60 Marcello Robert L

0700.01900.0100.062000.0000

1,442.46

67 Reiter Mary A

0700.01900.0200.113009.0000

5,618.74

68 Rice Owen H

0700.01900.0200.114000.0000

1,740.84

72 Linton M. J

0700.02200.0100.033000.0000

204.08

73 Knight Jacquelyn

0700.02200.0100.039000.0000

12,739.36

79 Dalton E. C

0700.02200.0200.058000.0000

10,585.32

81 Shpigel Alex

Arfa Rachel

0700.02300.0100.024006.0000

9,379.99

82 Denton Lucia

Wancer Marc & Liliane

0700.02300.0200.006000.0000

2,542.76

83 Pfriender George

0700.02300.0200.078000.0000

8,281.63

90 Hole Judith F

Suratt Samuel T

0700.02500.0100.046000.0000

75.41

91 Bowman Angela

0700.02500.0100.058000.0000

3,664.56

93 Paradise Pt. Oyster Farms, Inc

0700.02800.0100.013000.0000

134.04

94 Paradise Pt. Oyster Farms, Inc

0700.02800.0100.015000.0000

364.92

95 Paradise Pt. Oyster Farms, Inc

0700.02800.0100.019000.0000

24.47

96 Rhodes Jason T

0700.02800.0100.020000.0000

82.61

97 Paradise Pt. Oyster Farms, Inc

0700.02800.0100.021000.0000

85.96

98 Paradise Pt. Oyster Farms, Inc

0700.02800.0100.022000.0000

119.48

101 L I Oyster Farms, Inc.

0700.02800.0100.094000.0000

31.73

500003 Gaines Henry

0700.00100.0200.042000.0000

2,557.49

500019 Schultheis John

0700.01400.0100.058005.0000

734.03

500021 Marcello Robert & Laura

0700.01500.0100.006001.0000

809.27

500023 S.I. Center Property, LLC

0700.01500.0300.042000.0000

3,709.40

500024 Rhodes Alison & Kenneth

0700.01700.0100.089000.0000

1,357.78

500025 Robinson Theodore

0700.01800.0100.023001.0000

7,530.42

500026 Wright Simone B

0700.01800.0200.028001.0000

166.35

500027 Wright Simone B

0700.01800.0200.029002.0000

153.96

500030 Rafuse Andrew J

0700.02200.0100.007000.0000

10,719.98

500031 Mercurio Guy & Frances

0700.02200.0100.046000.0000

22.72

500033 Walsh P. Brantuk & R.

0700.02200.0200.023005.0000

7,538.09

500034 Nape Karen

0700.02300.0200.095009.0000

2,124.64

500036 Dunhill Adam & Nina P

0701.00100.0300.016002.0000

5,282.91

2482-2T 12/03, 10