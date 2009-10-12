LEGAL ADVERTISEMENTS

LEGAL NOTICE

OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

SALE OF 2008/2009

SUFFOLK COUNTY

TAX LIEN SALE

SUFFOLK COUNTY

TREASURER’S OFFICE

WHEREAS ARREARS of taxes on the following several tracts, lots, pieces or parcels of land, in the Town of Shelter Island, arising from the tax levy of 2008/09 and thereby charged and imposed pursuant to law remain due and unpaid; (The names given being those of the reputed owners or occupants as the same appear on the assessment rolls for said tax year, followed by the Suffolk County Tax Map Number ascribed to the parcel as the same appears on the said assessment rolls and amounts including the taxes, penalty, interest, expenses and other charges against the properties for such year.) Outstanding balances may be affected by acceptance of any partial payments made pursuant to Suffolk County Code Chapter 820 and/or the Suffolk County Tax Act §47-a.

NOW, THEREFORE, under the authority given by law, notice is hereby given that, I, as Suffolk County Treasurer, shall on the 11th day of December, 2009, commence the taking of a tax lien on the following lots, tracts, pieces or parcels of land in the Town of Shelter Island. The amount of such tax liens taken shall be for the amount of unpaid taxes, as shall be sufficient to pay all County, Town, Highway, School, District or other taxes assessed thereon, according to or arising from the tax levy of 2008/09 that may then remain due on each thereof, respectively, together with the applicable interest, costs and charges which have arisen or accrued thereon. Such Tax Lien Sale is subject to the right of Suffolk County, pursuant to the provisions of Sections 45 and 46 of the Suffolk County Tax Act.

Tax liens are subject to redemption pursuant to law, by paying to the County Treasurer for the use of the purchaser, his heirs, legal representatives or assigns the sums mentioned, together with interest and any other amount to which the purchaser may be entitled pursuant to law, and the respective charge of the expense of the publication of the notice to redeem the real estate for unpaid taxes as apportioned by the County Treasurer to the real estate so redeemed.

All parcels must be redeemed within twelve months after the date of such Tax Lien Sale except residential properties, which are defined as properties improved by a one, two or three family dwelling unit. The period of redemption for said residential properties shall be thirty-six months after the date of such Tax Lien Sale.

The final date for tax payments without advertisement charges and publications was August 31, 2009. Parcels appearing in this list upon which the taxes and other charges were paid after August 31, 2009, will not be taken for the Tax Lien Sale.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the County Legislature has passed a resolution pursuant to the authority contained in Sections 45 and 46 of the Suffolk County Tax Act which grants the County the option to reject any or all bids, and has authorized and directed the undersigned County Treasurer to bid in and purchase all of the tax liens. Accordingly, all bids on parcels will be rejected at the lien sale and all tax liens will be sold to Suffolk County at that time.

Angie M. Carpenter

Treasurer of Suffolk County

1 Marfino Nicholas & Donna

0700.00100.0100.004000.0000

5,171.88

3 Smith Bradley C

0700.00100.0100.014000.0000

12,085.51

4 Walsh Thomas R

0700.00100.0100.022000.0000

2,175.10

6 Schwab Karen

0700.00100.0200.001013.0000

6,011.75

7 Gannon S.I. Qual Per Res TST F

0700.00100.0200.001014.0000

762.05

8 Meridith Shelly

0700.00100.0200.012000.0000

5,082.03

11 Gibson Mark C &

Judith B

0700.00300.0200.010000.0000

66.19

18 Brumond Russell R Sr. &

Francine

0700.00700.0300.011000.0000

1,719.82

20 Young Donald J & Joann F

0700.00700.0400.033000.0000

8,586.24

21 Bourcet David

0700.00700.0400.047000.0000

20.61

23 Boylan Beatrice

0700.00800.0200.048000.0000

1,965.15

24 Higginson Terence P

0700.00800.0200.060000.0000

1,250.69

25 Hayes Christopher M

Fogarty-Hayes Elizabeth A

0700.00800.0300.014001.0000

138.82

27 Nastasi Sandee M E

0700.00800.0300.037000.0000

3,829.94

28 Moore Peter

0700.00800.0300.067001.0000

10,074.40

29 Giuseppone Carl

0700.00900.0200.003000.0000

8,362.47

31 Barbara Dominic A & Leslie F

0700.01000.0100.020000.0000

11,734.49

32 Glasse R

Glasse B

0700.01100.0100.006000.0000

22.33

37 Moore Alicia A

0700.01400.0100.026001.0000

1,570.33

38 Monti Andrew & Norine

0700.01400.0200.060007.0000

5,141.73

41 S. I. Gardens Land, LLC

0700.01500.0300.012003.0000

4,175.60

42 Smith Peter

0700.01500.0300.090000.0000

904.00

43 Carr Joanne

0700.01500.0300.091000.0000

1,345.45

44 Eicke Michael

0700.01500.0300.093000.0000

1,483.49

45 Eicke Elefriede Hoffmann

0700.01500.0300.094000.0000

1,252.45

52 Schultheis Anne

0700.01700.0100.008000.0000

11,028.97

53 Sulahian William R & Jill M

0700.01700.0100.057000.0000

2,276.02

56 Pfriender George

0700.01800.0200.060000.0000

9,931.00

60 Marcello Robert L

0700.01900.0100.062000.0000

1,442.46

67 Reiter Mary A

0700.01900.0200.113009.0000

5,618.74

68 Rice Owen H

0700.01900.0200.114000.0000

1,740.84

72 Linton M. J

0700.02200.0100.033000.0000

204.08

73 Knight Jacquelyn

0700.02200.0100.039000.0000

12,739.36

79 Dalton E. C

0700.02200.0200.058000.0000

10,585.32

81 Shpigel Alex

Arfa Rachel

0700.02300.0100.024006.0000

9,379.99

82 Denton Lucia

Wancer Marc & Liliane

0700.02300.0200.006000.0000

2,542.76

83 Pfriender George

0700.02300.0200.078000.0000

8,281.63

90 Hole Judith F

Suratt Samuel T

0700.02500.0100.046000.0000

75.41

91 Bowman Angela

0700.02500.0100.058000.0000

3,664.56

93 Paradise Pt. Oyster Farms, Inc

0700.02800.0100.013000.0000

134.04

94 Paradise Pt. Oyster Farms, Inc

0700.02800.0100.015000.0000

364.92

95 Paradise Pt. Oyster Farms, Inc

0700.02800.0100.019000.0000

24.47

96 Rhodes Jason T

0700.02800.0100.020000.0000

82.61

97 Paradise Pt. Oyster Farms, Inc

0700.02800.0100.021000.0000

85.96

98 Paradise Pt. Oyster Farms, Inc

0700.02800.0100.022000.0000

119.48

101 L I Oyster Farms, Inc.

0700.02800.0100.094000.0000

31.73

500003 Gaines Henry

0700.00100.0200.042000.0000

2,557.49

500019 Schultheis John

0700.01400.0100.058005.0000

734.03

500021 Marcello Robert & Laura

0700.01500.0100.006001.0000

809.27

500023 S.I. Center Property, LLC

0700.01500.0300.042000.0000

3,709.40

500024 Rhodes Alison & Kenneth

0700.01700.0100.089000.0000

1,357.78

500025 Robinson Theodore

0700.01800.0100.023001.0000

7,530.42

500026 Wright Simone B

0700.01800.0200.028001.0000

166.35

500027 Wright Simone B

0700.01800.0200.029002.0000

153.96

500030 Rafuse Andrew J

0700.02200.0100.007000.0000

10,719.98

500031 Mercurio Guy & Frances

0700.02200.0100.046000.0000

22.72

500033 Walsh P. Brantuk & R.

0700.02200.0200.023005.0000

7,538.09

500034 Nape Karen

0700.02300.0200.095009.0000

2,124.64

500036 Dunhill Adam & Nina P

0701.00100.0300.016002.0000

5,282.91

2482-2T 12/03, 10 Legal

LEGAL NOTICE

TO THE TAXPAYERS OF THE TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, that I, Nancy A. Kotula, the undersigned Receiver of Taxes of the Town of Shelter Island, County of Suffolk and State of New York, have duly received the tax roll and warrant for the collection of taxes within the Town of Shelter Island for the year 2009-2010, and that I will attend at Town Hall, 38 North Ferry Road, in the said Town of Shelter Island from December 1st 2009 to May 31st 2010, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. excepting Saturdays, Sundays and legal holidays for the purpose of receiving the taxes listed on the said roll.

The whole of any such tax or assessment may be paid on or before January 10, 2010, without penalty; also there shall be no penalty if one-half of all such taxes are paid on or before January 10, 2010, and the second one-half of all such taxes are paid on or before May 31, 2010, provided the first one-half tax shall have been paid or shall be paid at the same time.

On such first-half taxes remaining unpaid on January 10, 2010 one percent (1%) of the amount of the first one-half of the tax calculated from January 10th shall be added to the first month or part thereof, and an additional one percent (1%) will be added each month or part thereafter until the return of the warrant to the County Treasurer.

Partial payments may be made pursuant to Suffolk County Resolution No. 1530-2001 with a minimum payment of $200.

TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that pursuant to the provisions of law the tax rolls of the Town of Shelter Island will be returned to the County Treasurer of the County of Suffolk after May 31st 2010. All delinquent taxes must be paid to the Suffolk County Treasurer with penalties and interest added.

Tax Warrant for the

Town of Shelter Island, New York for:

2009-2010

Amount $ 16,931,462.32

Rates per $1,000 of Assessed Valuation

table 10 2 cell 1 1 95.06004761904764 School cell 1 1 32.81995238095237 2.6087 cell 1 1 95.06004761904764 Library cell 1 1 32.81995238095237 0.1336 cell 1 1 95.06004761904764 County General Fund cell 1 1 32.81995238095237 0.2218 cell 1 1 95.06004761904764 Erroneous Town Assessments cell 1 1 32.81995238095237 0.0044 cell 1 1 95.06004761904764 New York State MTA Tax cell 1 1 32.81995238095237 0.0073 cell 1 1 95.06004761904764 General Town Wide cell 1 1 32.81995238095237 1.5662 cell 1 1 95.06004761904764 Highway Town Wide cell 1 1 32.81995238095237 .03008 cell 1 1 95.06004761904764 General Part Town cell 1 1 32.81995238095237 0.0764 cell 1 1 95.06004761904764 Highway Part Town cell 1 1 32.81995238095237 0.0328 cell 1 1 95.06004761904764 SI Fire District cell 1 1 32.81995238095237 0.2286

Dated: December 1, 2009

Nancy A. Kotula, Receiver of Taxes

Town of Shelter Island

2483-2T 12/10, 17

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That on the 4th day of December 2009, the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island duly adopted resolutions concerning the following, to wit:

1. Set a public hearing to be held at 4:45 p.m., prevailing time, on the 22nd day of January, 2010, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, pursuant to Section 90-5 of the Code of the Town of Shelter Island, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to the application of Steven B. Sanders & Carolyn L. Topp, 10 Linda Road, to install a mooring in Smith’s Cove south of the Merkel basin inlet approximately 150’ south of the O-2976 Lichtenstein mooring and approximately 200’ east of the O-2825 Rojek mooring.

2. Set a public hearing to be held at 4:46 p.m., prevailing time, on the 22nd day of January, 2010, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, pursuant to Section 90-5 of the Code of the Town of Shelter Island, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to the application of Scott McMurray, 39 Tuthill Drive, to install a mooring in Coecles Harbor approximately 200’ south of applicant’s property and approximately 150’ north of McMurray C 2506 mooring; said location was formerly occupied by the C 2562 McMurray mooring.

3. Set a public hearing to be held at 4:47 p.m., prevailing time, on the 22nd day of January, 2010, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, pursuant to Section 90-5 of the Code of the Town of Shelter Island, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to the application of Benjamin Dyett, 19 Burns Road, to install a mooring in Coecles Harbor approximately 85’ east of the Town landing at Burns Road, halfway between the Lehr mooring number C 1488 and the Prince mooring number C 1389; said mooring location was formerly occupied by the C-2423 Dyett mooring.

4. Set the annual meeting of the Town Board to be held at 1 p.m., on December 29, 2009, the Organizational Meeting for the year 2010 to be held at 2 p.m. on January 5, 2010, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, and the work session scheduled for 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2009 will be held at 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2009.

5. Authorized the issuance of a permit to Ann Loeffler & C. E. McConnell, 189 Ram Island Drive, to install a mooring in Coecles Harbor approximately 325 feet west of Reel Point in Shanty Bay; said mooring location was formerly occupied by the C-659 McConnell mooring.

6. Authorized the issuance of a permit to Ann & Howard Loeffler, 189 Ram Island Drive, to install a mooring in Coecles Harbor approximately 150 feet west of Reel Point, in Shanty Bay; said mooring location was formerly occupied by the C-660 McConnell mooring.

DOROTHY S. OGAR,

TOWN CLERK

TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND

SHELTER ISLAND, NEW YORK

DATED: DECEMBER 7, 2009

2484-1T 12/10

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF MONTHLY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE INCORPORATED VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR

Please Take Notice the Board of Trustees of the Village of Dering Harbor will hold its monthly meeting on Saturday, December 19, 2009, at 10:00 a.m. at the Village Hall of the Village of Dering Harbor, located at 23 Locust Point Road, Dering Harbor, New York.

Laura Hildreth

Village Clerk

Incorporated Village of Dering Harbor, Suffolk County, New York

Dated: December 10, 2009

2485-1T 12/10