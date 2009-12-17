LEGAL ADVERTISEMENTS

LEGAL NOTICE

The Shelter Island Fire District is securing bids for fuel oilfor the 2010 calendar year for the heating of the Shelter IslandFire District buildings located on Shelter Island, New York. Thisbid should include fuel oil, 24-hour service, annual cleaning and aservice contract. This bid should also include the agreement thatthe tanks should be filled immediately before any major weatherdisturbance such as a hurricane or a northeaster that is forecastby the National Weather Service.

Please present your bid by January 5, 2010, 7 P.M. to JacquelineTuttle, secretary of the district, at the meeting, which will beheld at Station One, 49 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, N.Y. orby mail to P.O. Box 500, Shelter Island, N.Y., before the meeting.All bids should be placed in sealed envelopes labeled fuel oilbid.

The Board of Fire Commissioners resolves the right to accept,modify or reject any bid received if it determines it is in thebest interests of the Shelter Island Fire District.

Jacqueline A.P. Tuttle,

Secretary, SI Fire District

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LEGAL NOTICE

The Shelter Island Fire District is securing bids for propanefor the 2010 calendar year. This bid should include propane,24-hour service, annual cleaning and a service contract. This bidshould also include the agreement that the tanks should be filledimmediately before any major weather disturbance such as ahurricane or a northeaster that is forecast by the National WeatherService.

Please present your bid by January 5, 2010, 7 P.M. to JacquelineTuttle, secretary of the district, at the meeting, which will beheld at Station One, 49 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, N.Y., orby mail to P.O. Box 500, Shelter Island, N.Y., before the meeting.All bids should be placed in sealed envelopes labeled propanebid.

The Board of Fire Commissioners reserves the right to accept,reject or modify any bid received if it determines it is in thebest interests of the Shelter Island Fire District.

Jacqueline A.P. Tuttle,

Secretary, SI Fire District

2487-2T 12/17, 24

LEGAL NOTICE

The organizational and regular January meeting of the ShelterIsland Fire District will be held on January 5, 2010. Meeting willstart at 7:00 P.M. in the Commissioners Office at the Station One,49 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, N.Y.

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