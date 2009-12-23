The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at theNovember 16 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The resultsare compiled from information provided to the Reporter by theCourt. Both judges – Patricia Quigley and Helen J. Rosenblum – wereon the bench for this session.

JUDGE PATRICIA QUIGLEY

A charge of aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degreeagainst Jennifer E. Blanchard of New York City was reduced tounlicensed operation and she was fined $40 plus an $85 statesurcharge. A charge of driving with a suspended registration wasdismissed.

A charge of driving with a suspended registration againstMelissa L. Burton of Sag Harbor was reduced to a registrationviolation and she was fined $150 plus $85.

Zoila C. Dickson of Southampton was fined $75 plus $85 fordriving at imprudent speed, reduced from speeding (47 mph in a35-mph zone).

Kevin R. Moos of Riverhead was fined $50 for operating a boat atover 5 mph.

Heather S. Newman of Short Hills, New Jersey was fined $100 fora parking violation, reduced from a charge of failure to stop for astop sign.

Luis Antonio Ochoa Montenegro of Silver Spring, Maryland wasfined $100 plus $55 for driving without brake lights. Aregistration violation was dismissed.

Margot R. Horn of Southampton was fined $35 for a parkingviolation.

Fifteen cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’scalendar – 12 at the request of the defendants or their attorneys,one by mutual consent and two for status checks.

JUDGE HELEN J. ROSENBLUM

Uriel S. Bassue Jr. of Brooklyn, charged with aggravatedunlicensed operation in the 3rd degree, was cited as a scofflaw forfailure to appear in court.

Jill N. Lewis of Warrenton, Virginia was fined $1,000 plus $400for driving while intoxicated. Her license was revoked for sixmonths and she received three years’ probation. A lane violationwas dismissed as covered.

An arrest warrant for failure to appear in court was issued forVincent Rotolo of New York City, charged with aggravated unlicensedoperation in the 3rd degree and a right of way violation.

Maynor D. Veliz of Stamford, Connecticut, charged withunlicensed driving and driving without brake lights, was cited as ascofflaw for failure to appear in court.

Thirteen cases were adjourned until later court dates – 11 atthe request of the defendants or their attorneys and two at therequest of the court.