ISLAND ARTS

Photos from Victor Friedman’s recently published book, “Flag,” will be on display at Wish Rock Studio in the Heights through December 13. Artist Leah Friedman and Victor are in the foreground; viewing the exhibit is Anneva Hackley.

Island artists in Greenport show

The South Street Gallery in Greenport is including the work of three Island artists — Janet Culbertson, Bob Markell and Kathy Hammond — in a special art show and sale of 10- by 10-inch original works, priced at $100 each.

The exhibit, featuring 100 artists, will be open for preview on Friday, December 11 and continue through December 31.

The sale begins on Saturday, December 12 at 6 p.m. — an opportunity to have first choice of the artists’ works on display and available for purchase. The sale benefits the North Fork Environmental Council and the Robert L. Perry Jr. Day Care Center.