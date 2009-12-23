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HOLIDAY HAPPENINGS

By Times Review

Catching the holiday spirit: There was no shortage of enthusiasm in the kindergarten class’s performance of “The Spirit of the Season” at the second of two Winter Concerts at the school last week — they wielded those shakers and percussion sticks with gusto.

Catching the holiday spirit: There was no shortage of enthusiasmin the kindergarten classs  performanceof  œThe Spirit of the Seasonat the second of  two Winter Concerts at the school last week” they wielded those shakers and percussionsticks with gusto.

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