Funding questions loom large in 2010

The school’s auditor, Vinnie Cullen (left), warned about potential state funding cuts.

At its December 14 session, the School Board listened to apresentation from the school’s auditor and appointed a new guidancecounselor, among other business.

AUDIT REPORT

The school’s auditor, Vinnie Cullen of Coughlin, Foundotos,Cullen & Danowski, gave the board an overview of the school’saudit report for 2008. He said that the report contained far fewerrecommendations than in past years, as prior recommendations havebeen adopted by the board.

He did, however, issue this warning: “Real expenditures aregoing up at a rate significantly higher than your budget is goingup, not just here but throughout the state. “Â¦ Thisis the caution that I give to all my boards right now: just bewary.”

He also alerted the school to a negative trajectory in statefunding. “I think it’s pretty evident that things are going to befairly nasty over the next few years as far as financing schooldistricts are concerned,” he told the board. “There’s going to be adifference this year, the difference is the budget cap which was 4percent last year – 0 [percent] for this budget that you’re puttingtogether.”

Assistant Superintendent Donna Guiffre told the board thesewarnings were a “very consistent theme,” echoed by businessofficials, special education directors and politicians.

Superintendent Sharon Clifford assured the board, “We’re notlooking at a cash flow problem at this juncture “Â¦ Weare dependent on state aid, but not to the tune of 70 or 80 percentof our budgets [like other districts], so of course it would beproblematic, but something we would work our way through. There arevarious options here.”

“We have a structure in place,” she said, thanks to BusinessLeader Sam Schneider, “that’s going to give us a lot ofopportunities to put our heads together and work together on it,that’s the good news.”

OTHER BUSINESS

The board appointed Mark Palios to replace the current guidancecounselor, Jean Cowen, whose resignation for the purpose ofretirement on January 4, 2010 was accepted by the board in Februaryof this year. Mr. Palios is scheduled to begin on December 21, 2009at a salary of $57,818. Ms. Cowen will familiarize him with theschool’s guidance office procedures before she retires. The boardwelcomed and congratulated Mr. Palios, who expressed hisgratitude.

Mr. Schneider reported that efforts to remove lead from theschool’s water were successful. “We are now way under the legallimit,” he said, down to “virtually nothing.” He added, “TheDepartment of Health was really pleased with the results we wereable to produce.”

Board member Mark Kanarvogel had suggested at last month’smeeting that the board implement a confidentiality agreement to besigned by members of any hiring committee, prohibiting thosemembers from discussing their interviews with non-committeemembers. The board authorized confidentiality agreements on Mondaynight.

Board member Stephen Gessner suggested that the board appointtwo people instead of one to the community member position on theShared Decision Making Committee, since there were two people whoexpressed interest in the position. Superintendent Sharon Cliffordsaid she would ask the committee if they would be interested inhaving two community members.

Senior volleyball co-captains Claire Read and Shelby Willumsentold the board about the many honors the volleyball team receivedfrom the Suffolk County Volleyball Coaches Association on December8 [see “Regional Champs Rake in Awards” on page 33]. They thankedthe board and the community for all of their support.

Mr. Kanarvogel wanted to publicly thank Janine Mahoney and BevPelletier for organizing over 18 students to decorate a seniorcitizen’s home for the holidays. “The kids can’t be more helpful,”he said. “I just would like the community to know that the HonorSociety, the Student Council, they’re available to help people,they just need to be asked.” He added that those seeking help for avolunteer project can contact Mr. Kanarvogel or Ms. Mahoney.

One such volunteer project was described by student liaison GinaGiambruno, who said that the Student Council raised about $200 tobuy supplies for holiday gifts, which were put in 30 bags to besent to soldiers in Iraq.

PERSONNEL

“Â¢ Appointed John Kaasik as play director andproducer for the 2009-2010 school year, at a rate of $4,237.

“Â¢ Appointed Lynne Colligan as a leave replacementfor Devon Treharne, an English teacher, effective on or aboutJanuary 15, 2010 to June 30, 2010 at a prorated salary of$64,998.

“Â¢ Appointed Christine Gallagher as leavereplacement for Lynn Green, elementary teacher, effective December15, 2009 to April 5, 2010 at a prorated salary of $55,491.

“Â¢ Revised Lynn Green’s child leave to begin onDecember 9, 2009 and continue through March 19, 2010, instead ofJanuary 19, 2010 through April 16, 2010.

“Â¢ Terminated an extra class period of ESL/Spanishtaught by Teri Piccozzi due to a class enrollment decline.

“Â¢ Designated Robert V. Moriarty as School MedicalInspector in order to determine the physical and/or mental capacityof its employees to perform their duties.

“Â¢ Directed an unnamed employee who has been unableto perform his/her services to report for a medicalexamination.

PROGRAM

“Â¢ Approved change orders from Pioneer Constructionfor $10,897 and $6,103 for the Handicapped Access and InteriorToilet projects.

“Â¢ Authorized the Superintendent to enter intocontracts with Eastern Suffolk BOCES for additional tuition,related services and transportation expenses not to exceed $105,414for the year 2009-2010.