FROM THE DESK OF KARIN BENNETT

“Aunty Em, Aunty Em, there’s a tornado coming!”

It sounds like an emergency or potential disaster to me. Do Aunty Em and Uncle Henry have their emergency shelf-stable meals? While Shelter Island will probably not see a large tornado, we might experience wind, snow, ice and flooding. Are there emergency shelf-stable meals available? Yes, there are.

We recently received a number of these boxed meals from the Suffolk County Office for the Aging (SCOFA). These are available to people who reside on Shelter Island and are 60 years of age or more. This year, each box holds two breakfasts and four lunch/dinner meals. A blue shopping bag is provided to carry the box.

We have a limited number of these meals, so they are available on a first-come, first-served basis. I will have them on Friday, December 11 after the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall Dinner Bell meal until 2 p.m. After that, please give me a call at 749-0291, extension 2104. These meals are provided yearly by SCOFA. It is a great service to older adults in all communities.

You should always plan to keep extra items of food, water, batteries and medication on hand, to mention just a few things. Do not forget to have supplies for your beloved bird, dog, cat or other pet.

I’d like to close by wishing all of you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Thank you!