Eagle Deli takes off

Orlando Salazar and Alex Hampsas celebrate Eagle Deli’s grand opening.

The steaming lunch specials behind the counter of the Eagle Deliare not the only things giving off energy at the new eatery in theformer West Neck Market shop.

Owner Orlando Salazar and manager Alex Hampsas wereenthusiastically serving customers during their grand opening onTuesday, December 15. The queue at the cash register and a fullparking lot were not the only signs that the opening was a success- the chicken noodle soup ran out by 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s lunch specials were not typical convenience storemeals: paella (with mussels, shrimp, squid, sausage and more),chicken and rice and a taco plate with rice and beans. The storeoffers Boar’s Head deli foods and Shirley Mundy’s home-stylepotato, macaroni and chicken salads, to name just a few.

The bright, open layout of the store added to the positiveenergy Tuesday. Any difficulties in taking over the shop after WestNeck Market closed last summer or in departures from the ShelterIsland IGA (Orlando, Alex and Shirley all worked at George’s IGA)were clearly overcome.

One question we had was the name: Why Eagle Deli? Orlando saidhe wanted to name it Mickey Mouse but that was taken. There are toomany restaurants called “Orlando’s,” he said, and too many shopswith Shelter Island in the name. “How about”¹”Eagle’?” he suggested, making flappingmotions with his arms. “OK” was the response from his colleaguesand that was that.

Eagle Deli, located at 25 West Neck Road, is open every day from6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.