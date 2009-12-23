The Shelter Island Duplicate Bridge Group met on Thursday,December 17 in St. Mary’s Parish Hall.

A record number of bridge players turned out for the Christmasluncheon party and game. A happy time was had by all. Results ofthe bridge games were: coming in first, by 10 points, Jeanne Farnanand Dot Taggart; followed by the married team of Joan and RalphBishop. Bob Kiefer and Art Barnett placed third.

Our meeting will be the same time, same place on Thursday,January 7, 2010! Are you interested in bridge? Call Joan Bishop at749-0835.