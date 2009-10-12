Dougherty to lead EE supers

Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty

At its meeting Monday, the East End Supervisors and MayorsAssociation elected Shelter Island Supervisor Jim Dougherty as itschairman effective January 1, 2010. He succeeds RiverheadSupervisor Phil Cardinale, who was defeated for re-election inNovember.

The association comprises the five East End supervisors and 10mayors, including the mayors of Dering Harbor, Greenport, NorthHaven and Sag Harbor. It researches, discusses and advocates forissues and challenges common to the East End towns and villages.The county legislators and assemblymen representing the East Endattend the association’s bimonthly lunch meetings.

“I accepted their offer because I felt it will help ensure thatShelter Island’s issues get on the agenda and get a fair hearing,”Supervisor Dougherty commented.