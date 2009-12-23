Dinner Bell Menu

The Dinner Bell, for seniors over 60, is open for lunch Mondayand Friday at 12:15 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church. Suggesteddonation is $3. For reservations, call a day in advance: 749-0291,extension 2104, or 749-0805 by 10 a.m. on Wednesdays orFridays.

LUNCH MENU

Friday, December 25

Christmas Day

No lunches served

Monday, December 28

Meatloaf with gravy,

mashed potatoes,

Brussels sprouts, 5-bean salad

Sherbet

Friday, January 1

Baked flounder, Spanish rice,

romaine salad w/pink beans

Cake

Monday, January 4

Yankee pot roast, egg noodles,

spinach, beet salad

Mandarin oranges