Dinner Bell Menu
The Dinner Bell, for seniors over 60, is open for lunch Mondayand Friday at 12:15 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church. Suggesteddonation is $3. For reservations, call a day in advance: 749-0291,extension 2104, or 749-0805 by 10 a.m. on Wednesdays orFridays.
LUNCH MENU
Friday, December 25
Christmas Day
No lunches served
Monday, December 28
Meatloaf with gravy,
mashed potatoes,
Brussels sprouts, 5-bean salad
Sherbet
Friday, January 1
Baked flounder, Spanish rice,
romaine salad w/pink beans
Cake
Monday, January 4
Yankee pot roast, egg noodles,
spinach, beet salad
Mandarin oranges