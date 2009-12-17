Christmas, 1959

Ima overheard some interesting tidbits from her perch, as noted in the Reporter’s final issue of 1959, dated December 19. Among them:

“Tuthill Drive, Ram Island, will be closed to the public on December 24th. A private road, this action keeps it that way.”

“The Town Board has allotted $15 for labor and materials to install Christmas lights on the trees in front of Town Hall. We know of one Christmas tree in New York City that cost $15,000!”

“Artie Bloom has been invited to entertain again this year at the North Fork Lions Club Christmas Party. Wes Smith is rehearsing this young tap dancer and will accompany him at Mitchell’s on Dec. 17th.”

“Len Bliss will take the Shelter Island Boy Scouts to Eastern Long Island Hospital Christmas Eve where they will distribute cigarettes and candy to friends and neighbors confined over the holidays. Each boy will provide a pack of cigarettes or a candy bar.”

An ad from the Arcade in Greenport made this neighborly offer — “For the convenience of our Shelter Island patrons we will deliver to the Ferry Slip any purchase too large or heavy to handle.”

The Lions sponsored their decorating contest again in 1959. William Payne of Baldwin Road had won several first prizes, but a provision against consecutive wins ruled him out of the 1959 contest. Announced in the January 2, 1960 paper were the winners in the residential category, Naeme and Wesley Smith; Griffing and Collins took the business award. Runners up were Isobelle and Hap Bowditch at home and Piccozzi Brothers Garage on Bridge Street.

The civic-minded Lions also set up a reindeer display at North Ferry and the tree “at the triangle on the miniature golf course.”

Holiday-themed ads were placed by these Island businesses: South Ferry; Shiebler Real Estate and Insurance; A. W. Basile & Sons Department Store; Strobel’s Snack Bar (at Louis’ Beach); Coecles Harbor Marina; Saltair Nursery; Shelter Island Contracting and Trucking; Jack’s Marine; Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy; Piccozzi Brothers Garage; Manikas Liquor Store; and B&D Service. Special Christmas church services were to be held Christmas Eve by Reverend Russell Garvey at Our Lady of the Isle, Reverend Frank Svoboda at the Presbyterian Church and Reverend Thomas Haldeman at St. Mary’s.