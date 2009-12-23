50 YEARS AGO

Overheard in an Osprey’s Nest

The Bureau of Motor Vehicles advises that proof of inspectionwill be necessary for all cars 1955 or older before registrationplates for 1960 can be issued. Better act quickly before you haveto wait in line. DECEMBER 19,1959

25 YEARS AGO

Red Cross buys ambulance for Christmas

Shelter Islanders will receive a Christmas present from theShelter Island Chapter of the American Red Cross: the Board ofDirectors announced this week the purchase of an additionalambulance. Proceeds totalling $6,000 from the Shelter Island 10KRun, and an additional $2,000 contributed by Dr. and Mrs. JasperKane of South Ferry Road put the Ambulance Fund over the top,directors said. DECEMBER 20,1984

10 YEARS AGO

Car drives off South Ferry Ramp

On Saturday, December 18, a 1995 Nissan Maxima … becamecompletely submerged after breaking through the ramp gates of theSouth Ferry and plunging into Shelter Island Sound in North Haven.Responding to the scene were Southampton Town Police, Sag HarborFire Department and Sag Harbor Dive Team. [The driver] claimed thathe parked at the ferry stop line, fell asleep, and was underwaterwhen he awoke. DECEMBER 23, 1999