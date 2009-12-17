50 YEARS AGO

Huge cast preparing Christmas pageant

More than 40 members of the community comprise the cast now busily at work preparing the annual Christmas Pageant … at the Legion Hall. Proceeds from funds raised through admissions (75¢ for adults; 15¢ for children) are divided evenly and donated to Shelter Island’s churches. • DECEMBER 12, 1959

25 YEARS AGO

Firemen okay mutual aid pact

Shelter Island and Shelter Island Heights Fire Commissioners met last Tuesday to sign a five year mutual aid contract. The agreement, similar to a contract reached in 1975, calls for both fire companies to answer an alarm regardless of the district where it occurs. However, a new stipulation states that only on a signal 13, or structural fire, will the assisting companies’ full line of trucks be required to roll. • DECEMBER 13, 1984

10 YEARS AGO

SIPD issues final Y2K update

LIPA has stated that service will be unaffected by any Y2K problems. If power should fail, the Shelter Island Chapter of the American Red Cross is prepared to open an emergency shelter at the Shelter Island High School. … The town’s Emergency Operations Center will be staffed through the early morning hours … If phone service fails, report emergencies at the Police Department or at the SIFD firehouses. • DECEMBER 16, 1999