3 of 5 accidents caused by deer this week

Charles R. Marino Jr., 25, of Deer Park was issued a field appearance ticket on Island Way on Saturday, November 28 at about 2:25 p.m. He was charged with trespassing for allegedly hunting on posted town property. Mr. Marino was released on his own recognizance.

SUMMONSES

Alex Ardon, 17, of Shelter Island was driving on North Ferry Road on November 23 when he was ticketed for failure to yield the right of way and for driving without a license.

Also on November 23, Nicholas L. Merville, 29, of Shelter Island was given a summons on South Ferry Road for speeding — 56 mph in a 40-mph zone.

Francis J. Degennaro, 38, of Moriches was ticketed on North Ferry Road on November 28 for driving with a suspended registration.

ACCIDENTS

There were five accidents during the week, three of which involved deer.

On November 28, Robert V. Andrew of Shelter Island was driving southbound on Gardiner’s Bay Drive when two deer ran into the path of his vehicle, causing more than $1,000 in front-end damage.

Tanya C. Jones of Shelter Island told police on November 28 that an unknown vehicle had hit the driver’s-side mid-section of her car, parked overnight in Longview. The vehicle left the scene and damage was estimated at over $1,000.

Sam D. Curko of Shelter Island told police that he was traveling southbound on South Cartwright Road on November 28 when a deer ran in front of him. There was no damage to his vehicle but the deer was severely injured and had to be put down by police.

Jesse T. Elliot of Brooklyn reported on November 29 that he was driving southbound the night before on South Ferry Road when a deer ran in front of his vehicle, causing over $1,000 in damage to the front of the vehicle.

On November 29, Maury F. Laspia of Shelter Island reported that on the 28th he was driving on North Ferry Road when a tree branch fell on his vehicle, cracking his front grille and causing a small dent on the hood.

OTHER REPORTS

A caller reported on November 23 that a sailboat was sinking at a Center dock. Police notified the owner.

An audible alarm was reported in the Center on November 23. Police found a discarded smoke detector outside in the rain and removed the batteries.

On November 24, a Hay Beach caller reported noise from leaf blowers at 7 a.m. Police noted that this was not a noise violation, however the neighbor was asked in the future to keep the machinery away from the caller’s house until after 8 a.m.

On November 24, a worker at a construction site on Ram Island fell 12 feet off some scaffolding and complained of back pain. A Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance team responded. He was medevaced by Suffolk County Police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital.

A Hay Beach caller told police on November 24 that a person was blowing leaves on the property. Police notified the individual about the complaint.

Smoke was reported in the Menantic area on November 24. Police saw a controlled burn across the water but were unable to pinpoint the exact location. The fire was extinguished and no further action was taken.

A caller told police on November 24 that an unidentified person kept falling off his bicycle, creating a traffic problem in the Center. The area was canvassed with negative results.

Police were told the same day that a limb had been removed from a tree on the caller’s property. The caller was advised to call LIPA.

Police responded to a property dispute in the Center on November 25.

Police received a report on November 25 that a vehicle was doing doughnuts on a dirt roadway on Ram Island. The vehicle was gone when police arrived; there was no damage to the roadway.

On November 25, police responded to a call about a possible prowler on a Shorewood property.

A caller reported a vehicle being driven at a high rate of speed in the Heights on November 25 narrowly missing a dog walker on the roadway. The area was canvassed with negative results.

A leaf blower was reported in operation on Thanksgiving morning in Menantic; the workers said they would resume the next day but the caller preferred they finish the job on the 26th.

A Ram Island caller reported an open leaf burning on November 26. The person had a valid permit but was advised about the new DEC regulations. The burn was extinguished.

On November 27, two downed trees were reported in Hay Beach.

A boat, separated from its mooring, washed up on shore next to a Center resident’s dock on November 29. Police left a message for the owner.

In response to a concern about roadway conditions on the First Causeway on November 30, officers were assigned to patrol the area.

Two dogs were reported running at large in Montclair; they were gone when police arrived.

Three burglary alarms were activated during the week at residences in West Neck, Silver Beach and on Ram Island. One was set off accidentally, a second was due to a malfunction and the cause for the third was unknown.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded on November 28 to a fire alarm at a home in Menantic, set off when a fire in the fireplace was lit.

At about 6:30 a.m. on December 1, there was an automatic fire alarm at the Shelter Island School, caused by an alarm malfunction. When the alarm could not be reset, Fire Chief William Rowland recommended that the school close for the day rather than be without alarm coverage.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported six aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on November 24, 25, 27, 29 and 30. Police responded to an aided case on November 25; the person was transported to ELIH by private car. On November 26, EMTs assisted an aided case; additional medical attention and transportation was refused