1959 festivities

Here’s a tip of the Christmas hat to the cast and crew ofthe 1959 Christmas Pageant at Legion Hall. A few are still amongus, and may have participated in recent observances at St.Gabriel’s. From the December 12, 1959 issue of the Shelter IslandReporter:

“More than forty members of the community comprise the cast nowbusily at work preparing the Annual Christmas Pageant which will bepresented at five o’clock Saturday afternoon, December 20th, at theLegion Hall. As in previous years, when it has been hailed as anoutstanding success, direction is in the hands of Mrs. John Lamont.In addition to the large cast, numberless others are workingtogether to produce a reverent and inspirational tribute to this,the most important festival of the Christian world. Itsparticipants are members of all Shelter Island’s churches and theirvarious contributions to the success of the event are givenunstintingly.

“While in previous years there were two performances, this yearthere will be but one. This is because of increased costs,including one major cost which has doubled. As proceeds from fundsraised through admissions (75c for adults; 15c for children) aredivided evenly and donated to Shelter Island’s churches, theincrease in overhead could not be absorbed with any hope of makinga profit.

“Among those in the cast are Will C. Wilcox, Roy Genung, MiltonC. Sherman, Joyce Bowditch, Joseph Marino, Gwendolyn Schaible,Albert Dickerson, Norman Sanwald, Thomas Jernick, Jr., OtisDickerson, Blaise Laspia and Dudley Griffing.

Also James Price, Richard Jernick, James Wilson, Jr., DouglasHalsey, Leonard Bliss, Jr., Thomas Manikas, Gary Reeves, MichaelLaspia, Randolph Laspia, Arthur Bloom, Colin Gershon, CalvinSvoboda, Jacqueline Simes, Vincent Vitale, Patricia Payne, LeoUrban, Jr. and William O. Payne.

“Also Kathleen Price, Margaret Brigham, Florence Carmen, DorothyDuffey, Christine Edwards, Larry Lechmanski, Gail McGayhey,Penelope Payne, Eugene Svoboda, Donald Walther, Deborah Wood andJohn Avona.

“Gregory Price has donated the use of an antique organ andLudlow Dennis has contributed the use of his recording equipment.John Piccozzi is handling lighting and stage management, assistedby James Wilson. The choristers are members of the CommunityChristmas Chorus.