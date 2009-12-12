12 days of Christmas antidote

This is one of an occasional series of articles by Ms.Sherman, a registered nurse with an interest in natural foods andwellness and the “new super foods that naturally and nutritionallymaintain health.

On the 1st day of Christmas, my true love gave to me a 1-poundGodiva chocolate Christmas tree.

On the 2nd day of Christmas my true love took me to twoChristmas parties after I ate my chocolate Christmas tree.

On the 3rd day of Christmas my true love fed to me an 8-ouncefilet mignon, took me to two Christmas parties and I ate achocolate Christmas tree.

On the 4th day of Christmas my true love shared with me a bottleof Baileys Irish Cream, fed me an 8-ounce filet, took me to twoChristmas parties and I ate a chocolate Christmas tree.

On the 5th day of Christmas my true love tortured me with aStarbucks gingerbread-peppermint mocha latte, shared a bottle ofBaileys, fed me an 8-ounce filet, took me to two Christmas partiesand I ate a chocolate Christmas tree.

On the 6th day of Christmas my true love dragged me to all-nightdancing with a nightcap of Denny’s Grand Slam, tortured me with aStarbucks gingerbread-peppermint mocha latte, shared a bottle ofBaileys, fed me an 8-ounce filet, took me to two Christmas partiesand I ate a chocolate Christmas tree.

On the 7th day of Christmas I told my true love “you’re killingme with a plate of cookies in the shape of candy canes, dragged meto all-night dancing with a nightcap of Denny’s Grand Slam,tortured me with a Starbucks gingerbread-peppermint mocha latte,shared a bottle of Baileys, fed me an 8-ounce filet, took me to twoChristmas parties and I ate a chocolate Christmas tree.

On the 8th day of Christmas my true love’s mother shipped to mea 14-pound fruitcake; my true love killed me with a plate ofcookies in the shape of candy canes, dragged me to all-nightdancing with a nightcap of Denny’s Grand Slam, tortured me with aStarbucks gingerbread-peppermint mocha latte, shared a bottle ofBaileys, fed me an 8-ounce filet, took me to two Christmas partiesand I ate a chocolate Christmas tree.

On the 9th day of Christmas my true love took me to an ice rinkin a wet snow, my true love’s mother shipped me a 14-poundfruitcake, my true love killed me with a plate of cookies in theshape of candy canes, dragged me to all-night dancing with anightcap of Denny’s Grand Slam, tortured me with a Starbucksgingerbread-peppermint mocha latte, shared a bottle of Baileys, fedme an 8-ounce filet, took me to two Christmas parties and I ate achocolate Christmas tree.

On the 10th day of Christmas my true love said to me, my pantsare too tight and I don’t want to get off the couch after iceskating in a wet snow, my true love’s mother shipped me a 14-poundfruitcake, my true love killed me with a plate of cookies in theshape of candy canes, dragged me to all-night dancing with anightcap of Denny’s Grand Slam, tortured me with a Starbucksgingerbread-peppermint mocha latte, shared a bottle of Baileys, fedme an 8-ounce filet, took me to two Christmas parties and I ate achocolate Christmas tree.

On the 11th day of Christmas my true love said to me, where didall this acne come from, my pants are too tight and I don’t want toget off the couch after ice skating in a wet snow, my true love’smother shipped me a 14-pound fruitcake, my true love killed me witha plate of cookies in the shape of candy canes, dragged me toall-night dancing with a nightcap of Denny’s Grand Slam, torturedme with a Starbucks gingerbread-peppermint mocha latte, shared abottle of Baileys, fed me an 8-ounce filet, took me to twoChristmas parties and I ate a chocolate Christmas tree.

On the 12th day of Christmas I told the slug that used to beknown as my true love, we need sleep, 11 bottles of water,10-mile hike, 9 green juices, 8 organic apples, 7 tablespoons ofhoney, 6 Kombucha’s, 5 shots of cherry juice, 4 cups of green tea,3 hours of yoga, 2000 IUs vitamin D and one coloncleansing!

Happy Holidays: Enjoy, indulge, recover. And have a healthy NewYear.