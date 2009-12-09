‘09 Blizzard blankets Long Island

Blizzard fallout: Snowflakes fly in front of a snowed-in Presbyterian Church on Sunday morning. A Christmas concert, originally slated for Saturday night, fell victim to the forecast and then to an icy parking lot — it’s now rescheduled for Sunday, December 27 at 3 p.m. Both the Presbyterian Church and St. Mary’s Episcopal Church cancelled Sunday morning services.

“This might be a record breaker for one storm, HighwaySuperintendent Mark Ketcham said as he surveyed the Town of ShelterIsland’s snow-lined roads on Monday morning, taking the Reporteralong for the ride.

Snow was still blowing from drifts onto the roadways a day aftera slow-moving winter storm system spun out into the Atlantic afterdumping over 2 feet of snow on the region. It arrived later thanpredicted Saturday night – snow fell elsewhere on Long Island thatafternoon but Shelter Island seemed to be in a precipitation-freepocket until well after dark. But when it came, boy, did itcome.

The National Weather Service has declared the weekend’s snowstorm the biggest of all time for Long Island, with measurementstopping 26 inches at the agency’s regional offices in Upton, thehighest total for a single storm since official record-keepingstarted in 1949.

“Mother Nature, she sure threw us a curve ball, Mr. Ketchamsaid.

Snow fell at rates as high as 2 to 3 inches per hour. Town plowswere out all night Saturday through late Sunday morning, keepingprimary roads open, and that’s why Shelter Island was the only EastEnd town not to declare a state of emergency, Mr. Ketcham said.Riverhead, Southold, East Hampton and Southampton issueddeclarations on Sunday, warning residents to stay off theroads.

Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty conferred with Mr. Ketcham andPolice Chief James Read and “we unanimously agreed that nocircumstances necessitated a state of emergency, Mr. Doughertyconfirmed by phone Monday. He credited chance, a quiet Sunday andthe efforts of both town employees and private citizens to helpeach other during and after the storm.

“The guys did an excellent job, Mr. Ketcham said of the highwayemployees. The town’s small, tight crew is willing to work overtimeto keep the roads open, Mr. Ketcham said. Other towns, with recentlayoffs, are struggling with that, he commented.

By 2:30 p.m. on Sunday all of the secondary roads were plowed.”Everything was open, the Highway Superintendent said.

Just the same, residents stayed home. “I have to commend thepublic for giving us a chance to do our job, Mr. Ketchamcommented.

That also kept accidents to a minimum, according to ShelterIsland Police Department reports.

Fallout from the storm included Saturday’s Christmas Concert atthe Presbyterian Church, which was postponed to Sunday, December27, at 3 p.m. Some churches cancelled services Sunday. Island kidscelebrated a snow day at the Shelter Island School Monday; theShelter Island Library was closed as well.

The Island’s two ferry companies kept operations on schedule.”Conditions were brutal, especially for the last boat crew onSaturday night/Sunday morning, South Ferry’s Cliff Clark told theReporter. They faced steady winds in the 30- to 40-knot range withgusts up around 50 and white-out snow at times.

“Our crews came in early to remove snow and be ready for ourfirst trip on Sunday, North Ferry General Manager Bridg Huntreported. A ferry deck creates a big catchment area for snow. AtSouth Ferry, the night crews shoveled until 2:45 a.m. and then sixmen came in by 5 a.m. to be ready on time for the first departureat 5:40 a.m. They were successful and Sue Warner, a regular on thefirst boat from North Haven, got Fedi’s open on time Sundaymorning, Mr. Clark added.

“It’s going to be a mess for a couple of days, Mr. Ketchamcautioned. Sidewalks have yet to be cleared and the HighwayDepartment still has its work cut out. Drifts at some intersectionswill be carted off to increase traffic visibility, town landingswill be opened to allow for Fire Department pumper truck access inan emergency, and more sand will be laid, Mr. Ketcham said. Blowingsnow keeps covering over initial sanding. Sand is available toresidents who need a bucket or two from the Highway Department’sBowditch Road facility.

The total cost of the storm to the town is not yet known. Thetown has budgeted $35,000 for snow removal personnel costs in 2010and, prior to the storm, over $11,000 remained for 2009 snowremoval.

Mr. Ketcham noted one bright side to the storm. “It gives a lotof people – from Highway Department employees to private plowdrivers – “a little Christmas bonus.

Click hereto view a gallery of blizzard images.