WHAT’S HAPPENING

GIVE THE GIFT OF BLOOD

Long Island Blood Services will be on the Island Saturday, November 14 in the Shelter Island School gym and from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. will welcome donors willing to give blood. Those ages 17 and older (16 with a parent’s permission), weighing at least 110 pounds, are eligible to donate. Be sure to bring photo ID with you.

VETERANS DAY OBSERVANCE

Legion and Auxiliary members of Mitchell Post 281 will commemorate Veterans Day with a brief flag ceremony in front of Legion Hall on Wednesday, November 11 at 9:30 a.m. Light refreshments will be provided by the Auxiliary.

ART TO BENEFIT COMMUNITY

A 24- by 30-inch framed oil painting by Island artist Nidia D’Alessandro, “Courtyard,” has been donated for a silent auction to benefit the outreach program of Our Lady of the Isle, which provides help, from food and clothing to transportation and childcare, for all members of the community who are in need. The painting is the donation of Annamarie Rampmaier in honor of her husband Howard, who has been unwell.

Sealed bid envelopes are available at the Parish office; the minimum bid is $500. The auction will take place at a cocktail party fundraiser on November 28. Reservations for this event cost $35 and can be made by calling 749-0001.

WOMEN’S COMMUNITY CLUB

Bennett Konesni will return as the guest speaker at the Shelter Island Women’s Community Club meeting on Tuesday, November 10 at 12 noon at the Presbyterian Church. Mr. Konesni, great-nephew of Andrew Fiske and the 15th generation of his family to live in Sylvester Manor, will talk about work songs and teach the participants how to sing them.

Everyone is welcome. Bring a sandwich and a mug; coffee, tea and dessert will be served. A donation or a non-perishable item for the food pantry will also be appreciated.

GARDEN CLUB EVENT

Vicky Weslek, the owner of Terra Mater Natural Designs, will be the guest speaker at the Garden Club of Shelter Island’s meeting on Wednesday, November 11 at 12:30 p.m. in St. Mary’s Parish Hall. She will talk about her future plans for Volunteer Park on Bridge Street, which opened this summer and featured her landscaping design. The program is open to the community and follows the club’s regular board meeting at 9:30 a.m. and business meeting at 11:30 a.m. The event chair is Donna Persson, 749-1458.

HARVEST PIZZA

Come to the hands-on workshop at Sylvester Manor on Saturday, November 7 at 3 p.m. and learn the basics of pizza creation. Participants will make their own dough and learn essential skills like kneading and proofing, and using what has been preserved from the summer harvest and what is still fresh in the field.

This event is for anyone with an interest in cooking and beginner bread-making. The Manor’s culinary intern Andrew Raymond will lead the workshop at Sylvester Manor. The cost is $20. Register by contacting davis.bradley.c@gmail.com. Last minute deciders are welcome.

YOUTH BOWLING LEAGUE

Interested in joining a winter bowling league? Sign up at the Youth Center in Legion Hall by Friday, November 20. Individuals and teams are encouraged for three age divisions: K to 4th grade (with bumpers), Pee Wee bowling; grades 5 to 8, Juniors bowling; and grades 9 to 12, Seniors bowling.

PRINCESSES AND PIRATES

Play dress-up and hear some great pirate and princess stories at the Shelter Island Library on Saturday, November 7 at 1:30 p.m. This event is free and is open to kids from pre-school to 2nd grade. Call 749-0042 to sign up.

SIEF ANNUAL MEETING

Community members are invited to the annual meeting of the Shelter Island Educational Foundation, which will be held at the Chequit Inn on Saturday, November 14 at 5 p.m. There will be presentations from grant recipients followed by refreshments. Free. For more information contact the new website, shelterislandedfoundation.org.

PLACE AND POSSIBILITY

The monthly seminar series, “Place & Possibility,” continues at Sylvester Manor on Sunday, November 8 at 3 p.m. For writers, artists and other creative types, the series “will explore the connections between place and creativity, image and language, food and conscience,” among others.

Participants are expected to keep a journal, develop new works (essays, articles, poems, paintings, songs) and, in due course, present them. The seminars are free; for more information and to register, contact Brad Davis, coordinator of educational programming at the Manor, at davis.bradley.c@gmail.com.

ACROSS THE MOAT

AUTUMN BIRDING

The Group for the East End is sponsoring a bird walk on Saturday, November 7 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Join Steve Biasetti for a bird-watching experience along Dune Road west of the Shinnecock Inlet. In early November participants may encounter late-migrating songbirds, lingering shorebirds, loons, various bay and sea ducks and maybe a hawk or an owl. Bring binoculars. This event is free of charge. For reservations or more information contact Mr. Biasetti at 765-6450, extension 205, or visit sbiasetti@eastendenvironment.org.

TELESCOPE HOW-TO

Is it me or the equipment? Come to the Custer Institute and Observatory in Southold on Saturday, November 7 from 8 to 10 p.m., where Jeff Norwood of Camera Concepts will talk about how to select the right telescope, as well as how to use it. Both Jeff and the observatory staff will give one-on-one help, so bring your equipment. For more information call 765-2626 or visit custerobservatory.org.

‘RABBIT HOLE’ OPENS AT NFCT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning play by David Lindsay-Abaire, “Rabbit Hole,” kicks off the North Fork Community Theatre’s fall season, opening on Friday, November 6 and running weekends through November 22. The play premiered on Broadway in 2006 and will be a major motion picture starring Nicole Kidman. Described by NFCT as “an improbably funny and powerful play,” it tells the story of a perfect couple who had the perfect life until a random accident threatens to tear them apart.

Performances are at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. Talk-backs with the actors and director will be held after the November 8, 13 and 20 performances. All tickets cost $15 and can be purchased at nfct.com or by calling 298-NFCT.

‘THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK’

Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor will present the premiere production of its new educational program, “Literature Live!” with “The Diary of Anne Frank,” playing November 9 to 21. The play will run weekdays at various times and Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. All shows are open to the public. This program focuses on literary works that fall within the core curriculum in schools. Each “Literature Live!” selection will serve as a launching point for discussion with study guides offered to teachers prior to the performances, as well as Q & A sessions following each show for both students and adults alike. For weekday performances, the ticket cost is $10. On Saturday, November 14 and 21, ticket cost will be $10 for students and $15 for adults. Tickets are available from the box office at 725-9500 or visit baystreet.org.