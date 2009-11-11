WHAT’S HAPPENING

SPHERE MUSIC: PART 2

The second of a two-part series on the “Poetry of Place and Time” will be held on Sunday, November 22 at 3 p.m. on the lower level of the Shelter Island Library. “Poetry of the Seasons” is the theme of this event, moderated by Bliss Morehead with readings by talented Islanders.

Admission is free but donations will be gratefully accepted. Light refreshments will be served. Space is limited so call 749-0042 or stop by the library to save a place.

PREPARING FOR WINTER

Short, cool days mean that winter is approaching. Take a walk on the Red Trail in Mashomack on Saturday, November 14 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. to find evidence of the past summer’s activities and nature’s preparations for winter.

Nuts, berries and nests once hidden among leaves will be examined, along with an introduction to winter botany. Free to Nature Conservancy members, $4 for non-members. Call 749-1001 for information or to reserve a spot.

CAR WASH COMBO

The 8th grade class is sponsoring a car wash and bake sale on Saturday, November 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the school grounds. Help yourself to homemade goodies on sale while your car gets a wash for only $11. Proceeds will help offset the expenses of the class trip to Disney World next year.

SPECIAL SUNDAY MUSIC

Selections from a Handel sonata for cello, flute and piano will be played during the 10:30 a.m. service at the Presbyterian Church this Sunday, November 15. The musicians are Karin Bennett (cello), Cara Loriz (flute) and Linda Betjeman (piano).

ALL ABOUT COMPUTERS

Windows for Beginners, an ongoing computer class for adults, will be held on Tuesday, November 17 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the Shelter Island Public Library’s lower level. Instruction is free. Call 749-0042 to reserve a spot.

ACROSS THE MOAT

ORGAN CONCERT

Island musicians Linda Betjeman and Karin Bennett will join other area performers on Sunday, November 22 at 4 p.m. in a free Thanksgiving concert to support the ongoing restoration of the historic pipe organ at the Cutchogue United Methodist Church.

The concert will be held at the church, which is located on Main Road, Route 25, in Cutchogue. A free-will offering will be collected. For more information, contact mhcrump@yahoo.com or call 734-6033.

‘RABBIT HOLE’ OPENS AT NFCT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning play by David Lindsay-Abaire, “Rabbit Hole,” has kicked off the North Fork Community Theatre’s fall season, and will run weekends through November 22. The play premiered on Broadway in 2006 and will be a major motion picture starring Nicole Kidman. Described by NFCT as “an improbably funny and powerful play,” it tells the story of a perfect couple who had the perfect life until a random accident threatens to tear them apart. Performances are at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. Talk-backs with the actors and director will be held after the November 13 and 20 performances. All tickets cost $15 and can be purchased at nfct.com or by calling 298-NFCT.

‘THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK’

Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor has introduced its new educational program, “Literature Live!” with a production of “The Diary of Anne Frank,” playing through November 21. The play will run weekdays at various times and Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. All shows are open to the public. This program focuses on literary works that fall within the core curriculum in schools. Each “Literature Live!” selection will serve as a launching point for discussion with study guides offered to teachers prior to the performances, as well as Q & A sessions following each show for both students and adults alike. For weekday performances, the ticket cost is $10. On Saturday, November 14 and 21, ticket cost will be $10 for students and $15 for adults. Tickets are available from the box office at 725-9500 or visit baystreet.org.

WILD ENCOUNTERS

Have you ever nursed a baby bird back to health or walked alongside a herd of wild ponies? Have you gotten lost in the woods and found your way home? Come to the Red House Nature Center, 65275 Route 48 in Greenport on Saturday, November 14 at 11 a.m. to share your stories and hear some others. This children’s program is free and is sponsored by the North Fork Audubon Society. For more information call Sarah Williams at 477-3988 or email sarahmcc1@mac.com.

‘NIGHT OF PLANETS’ PARTY

Come to the “Night of the Planets” party at Custer Institute, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold on Saturday, November 14 at 8 p.m. On this new moon night four planets (Uranus, Jupiter, Neptune and Mars) will be visible to participants through Custer’s large telescopes. The suggested donation is $5 for non-members, $3 for children and free to members. For more information visit custerobservatory.org.

BREAD BAKING DEMO

There are three good reasons for baking bread; health, cost and taste. Come to the Floyd Memorial Library in Greenport on Wednesday, November 18 at 6 p.m. for a live demonstration and tasting of an easy to prepare “no-knead” bread that mixes in five minutes, bakes in 25 minutes and costs only cents per loaf. This program is free and children are welcome to attend. For more information and reservations, call 477-0660.

COPING AND H0LIDAYS

The East End Hospice Bereavement Care Team is sponsoring a program about “Coping Through the Holidays” on Thursday, November 19 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Bridgehampton National Bank Community Room, 2200 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. This event is free. For more information or to register call East End Hospice at 288-8400.

ENVIRONMENTALIST TO SPEAK

Dr. Alonso Aguirre, senior vice president of the Conservation Medicine Program at Wildlife Trust will lecture on ocean health at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, November 13, in Stony Brook Southampton’s Duke Lecture Hall.

His talk, “Marine Vertebrates as Sentinels of Ocean Health: Linking Land and Sea,” will focus on the new field of conservation medicine, which links wildlife medicine, public health and biodiversity to ecosystem health. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 632-5028.

AT CANIO’S…

Canio’s Books in Sag Harbor will host author Emma Walton Hamilton and illustrator Jim McMullan in a dialogue about their collaboration in creating “Julie Andrews’ Collection of Poems, Songs and Lullabies.” Ms. Hamilton, along with her mother, Julie Andrews, hand selected the contents of this diverse collection. Mr. McMullan’s watercolor paintings illustrate the poems. Twenty-one of the works are read by Ms. Hamilton and her mother on the accompanying CD. This program is free and open to the public.

FAMILY FIESTA DAY

The Parrish Art Museum in Southampton, in collaboration with the Rogers Memorial Library and the Southampton Historical Museum, will host its annual Family Fiesta Day on Sunday, November 15 from 2 to 4 p.m. The program includes traditional dances, costumes, music, art workshops and food samplings from local Latin restaurants. All activities are conducted in both English and Spanish. Admission for members of the sponsors is $5; non-members, $10. Children under three are free. No advance registration is required.