WHAT’S HAPPENING

CAR WASH COMBO

The 8th grade class got rained out last Saturday but will try again this Saturday, November 21, with a car wash and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Homemade goodies will be on sale; cars get washed for only $11. The proceeds will help offset expenses for the class trip to Disney World next year.

CHRISTMAS SCRIPTURE STUDY

Our Lady of the Isle is offering a program of Christmas Advent Scripture Study, which will be held at 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. on four consecutive Mondays — November 30 and December 7, 14 and 21 — in the lower level of the church. This year’s theme is “What would life be like if Jesus had never been born?” Each session is about an hour long, and everyone in the community is very welcome to attend. For more information, call Julius or Gladys Manchise at 749-0543.

MOBILE MAMMOGRAM

Assemblyman Marc Alessi has arranged for the county’s mobile mammography van to be on Shelter Island on Tuesday, November 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Medical Center on South Ferry Road. This service is open to all women with a primary care provider, although women under 30 must have their provider’s approval. Reservations are necessary and can be made by calling Assemblyman Alessi’s office at 929-5540.

LEAGUE TO MEET

The League of Women Voters of Shelter Island will hold its monthly board meeting on Saturday, November 21 at 9:30 a.m. in the lower level of the Shelter Island Public Library. All are welcome.

SUGAR PLUM FAIR

The annual Sugar Plum Fair will be held on Saturday, November 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Many holiday items will be available for purchase, including home-baked goods, Pastor Bill’s calendars, gift boxes of cards and watercolor paintings, ornaments and centerpieces, small wreaths and trees and many more handmade decorations and gifts. A light lunch will be available for shoppers to purchase.

COMMUNITY POTLUCK

Bring a dish to share to the Thanksgiving Community Potluck Dinner at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall on Thursday, November 26 at 2 p.m. Share something from your own traditions or offer to help. Turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy and pumpkin pie will be provided by your hosts. For more information call Dana or Emily Hallman at 749-5092.

THANKSGIVING SERVICE

The annual ecumenical Thanksgiving Eve Service will be held this year at the Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, November 25 at 7 p.m. Everyone in the community is welcome to attend. Music will feature a community choir under the direction of Linda Betjeman.

SETTING THE TABLE

Make something special for the Thanksgiving table on Saturday, November 21 at 1:30 p.m. at the Shelter Island Public Library. This craft program is open to all ages. Call 749-0042 to reserve a spot.

VOICES FROM THE VAULT III

The Shelter Island Historical Society’s annual benefit performance will take place on Saturday, December 5 at Havens House. There will be two shows, one at 4:30 p.m. preceded by a champagne punch, and one at 7 p.m. followed by a champagne reception with the actors. All but three of the pieces, spanning four centuries and read by professional actors, are new this year. These include an excerpt from Nathaniel Sylvester’s 1681 will, namely “One half Shelter Island, 4,000 acres,” and Milton Sherman’s account of the 1938 hurricane.

Tickets are $50 for the earlier performance and $75 for the later one. Reserve by calling 749-0025.

ACROSS THE MOAT

‘RABBIT HOLE’

The Pulitzer Prize-winning play by David Lindsay-Abaire, “Rabbit Hole,” kicked off the North Fork Community Theatre’s fall season and will run one more weekend, through November 22. The play premiered on Broadway in 2006 and will be a major motion picture starring Nicole Kidman. Described by NFCT as “an improbably funny and powerful play,” it tells the story of a perfect couple who had the perfect life until a random accident threatens to tear them apart.

Performances are at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. A talk-back with the actors and director will be held after the November 20 performance. All tickets cost $15 and can be purchased at nfct.com or by calling 298-NFCT.

‘THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK’

Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor has introduced its new educational program, “Literature Live!” with a production of “The Diary of Anne Frank,” playing through Saturday, November 21. The play will run Thursday and Friday at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and on Saturday evening at 7 p.m. All shows are open to the public. This program focuses on literary works that fall within the core curriculum in schools. Each “Literature Live!” selection will provide study guides for teachers prior to the performances, as well as Q & A sessions following each show. Tickets cost $10 on weekdays, and $15 for adults, $10 for students on Saturday. Tickets are available from the box office at 725-9500 or visit baystreet.org.

COPING AND HOLIDAYS

The East End Hospice Bereavement Care Team is sponsoring a program about “Coping Through the Holidays” today, Thursday, November 19, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Bridgehampton National Bank Community Room, 2200 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. This event is free. For more information or to register call East End Hospice at 288-8400.

AT CANIO’S…

Canio’s Books in Sag Harbor will host novelist Zachary Lazar reading from his memoir, “Evening’s Empire: The Story of My Father’s Murder,” on Saturday, November 21 at 6 p.m. When he was 6 years old, Mr. Lazar’s father was shot by hit men in a Phoenix parking garage. It was 1975, a time when, according to the Arizona Republic, “land-fraud artists roamed the state in sharp suits, gouging money from buyers and investors.” In the book, Mr. Lazar reconstructs the sequence of events that led to his father’s murder.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

A Friend of the Floyd Memorial Library as well as North Fork libraries, including Shelter Island, are sponsoring a Theatreworks USA production of “A Christmas Carol” on Saturday, November 28 at 2 p.m. in the Greenport High School auditorium. This production is free and is recommended for ages 6 and up; children must be accompanied by an adult.

SOL Y SOMBRA

The Custer Institute, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold, will present a “not-to-be-missed” performance of traditional Spanish music by the costumed flamenco dancers and musicians of the group Sol y Sombra on Saturday, November 21 from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Admission is $15. For reservations (suggested) or more information, contact custerdonna@yahoo.com.