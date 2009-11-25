WHAT’S HAPPENING

ONE-DAY-ONLY BOOK SALE

Stock up on books for your winter reading pleasure. The Shelter Island Public Library is having a one-day-only book sale on Saturday, November 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A large selection of current hardcovers and paperbacks and new Christmas gift books for children and adults will be available for purchase. This also will be a great opportunity to become a member of the new Friends of the Library.

REINDEER RUN

The Shelter Island Youth Center is sponsoring its first annual Reindeer Run on Saturday, December 5 with races for everyone from toddlers to teens. Registration and pre-run activities start at 9 a.m.; races begin at 10 a.m. There will be prizes, a raffle and treats at this “family-fitness event.” The cost to enter is $5 per child or $15 per family. Registration forms are available at the Youth Center and on line at siyd07.tripod.com.

HOLIDAY LUNCHEON

The Shelter Island Women’s Community Club will host a covered dish luncheon and silent auction on Tuesday, December 1 at 12 p.m. in the Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. Bring a gently used item along and a covered dish to share. Coffee, tea and dessert will be served. A monetary donation or non-perishable food for the food pantry is also requested.

TREE LIGHTING

The Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce will hold its 16th annual tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, December 2 at 7 p.m. in front of the police department. Santa Claus will be there, covered by WLNG. Following the ceremony, hot chocolate and cookies will be served from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Legion Hall. The rain date is December 6.

COAT DRIVE

It’s that time of year again — when Kim Sherman collects coats for the annual New York Cares drive. Between December 1 and January 1, she will be accepting used, clean jackets and coats. They should have working zippers. They can be dropped off at Greeny’s in the Center or call Kim at 749-5232 and she will pick them up. Kim delivers the coats to the city but Islanders first — any one who could use a warm coat or jacket should just let her know.

ST. NICHOLAS DAY FAIR

Take the famous Cookie Walk, have lunch at the Christmas Café (homemade soup, sandwiches and desserts), shop for gifts, including hand-made items and Shelter Island pewter ornaments — all at the St. Nicholas Fair at St. Mary’s Church on Saturday, December 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Buy a raffle chance to win more than 15 prizes ranging from Metropolitan Opera seats to gift certificates at Island restaurants and businesses.

HOLIDAY GREENS WORKSHOP

The Garden Club of Shelter Island will host a workshop for members and interested community friends on Wednesday, December 2 at St. Mary’s Parish Hall. Create holiday home decor or gifts with greens provided by club members. Bring tools to use or purchase items at the workshop. Have fun while seeing how the professionals do it! For more information call Beverly Cahill at 749-0238.

OPEN BOWLING

Members of the community who would like to bowl on the American Legion’s two alleys are welcome to take advantage of open bowling on Saturdays from 3 to 10 p.m. Each game costs $3.50. An expanded bar food menu is also available on Friday through Tuesday nights.

‘DICKENS TEA’

The second annual Dickens Tea will take place on Sunday, December 6 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the home of hosts Marco and Katherine Birch, 15 Little Ram Island Drive. Jenifer Corwin will read “A Christmas Carol” and the Shelter Island All Faith Youth Group will provide the music. Participants will enjoy “a touch of English high tea.” Tickets cost $35 in advance or $45 at the door. All proceeds will benefit the All Faith Youth Group. Call 749-0805 for reservations.

WATERFOWL WATCH

Early morning birdwatchers will search for overwintering waterfowl on surrounding bays and on Mashomack’s ponds and creeks, then return to a hearty breakfast by a fire at the Manor House on Saturday, December 5 from 7 to 10 a.m. The protected waters of the Peconic system provide crucial habitat to many species of ducks and other hardy winter visitors. This special event is $15 for the guided walk and breakfast. There are a limited number of Friday, December 4 overnight accommodations available for Nature Conservancy members at $60 per person for the room, walk and breakfast. Bring binoculars. For reservations call 749-1001.

HOLIDAY HAZARDS

Shelter Island volunteer fireman and fire safety expert Clint Corbett will present a special one-hour program at the Shelter Island Library on Fire Safety and Holiday Hazards at 12 noon on Saturday, December 5. Mr. Corbett, who has been a New York City fireman for 13 years, will talk about a number of home fire hazards, including carbon monoxide, electrical wiring and kitchen fire safety as well as the dangers at this time of year of candles and flammable decorations. For more information, check the library’s website, readshelterisland.org or call 749-002.

ACROSS THE MOAT

‘STORIES LEFT TO TELL’

Bay Street Theatre is hosting a performance of “Spalding Gray: Stories Left to Tell” on Saturday, November 28 at 8 p.m. An irreverent storyteller, Mr. Gray was known best in Sag Harbor for his monologues, expressing life’s foibles in a way that resonated with his audiences and kept them wanting more. His work lives on as an ensemble cast shares with the audience selections from his diary as well as excerpts from other pieces of Mr. Gray’s unpublished works. Tickets are on sale now for $35, $50 and $65. Call the box office at 725-9500 or order online at baystreet.org.

ACOUSTIC ROOTS AND BLUES

Toby Walker will perform at the Vail-Levitt Music Hall, 18 Peconic Avenue, Riverhead on Saturday, November 28 from 8 to 9:45 p.m. Mr. Walker is a unique finger-style guitar virtuoso, adept at blues, rags and hot country picking. Ticket cost is $15 in advance or $20 at the door; tickets can be purchased online at vail-levitt.org.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

A friend of the Floyd Memorial Library as well as libraries on the North Fork, including Shelter Island, are sponsoring a Theatreworks USA production of “A Christmas Carol” on Saturday, November 28 at 2 p.m. in the Greenport High School auditorium. This production is free and is recommended for ages 6 and up; children must be accompanied by an adult.

‘HOT PEAS ‘N BUTTER’

The Thanksgiving weekend kicks off at Sag Harbor’s Bay Street Theatre with Hot Peas ‘n Butter on Friday, November 27 with two shows at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. A 2008 “Parent’s Choice Award” winning band, Hot Peas ‘n Butter incorporates elements of traditional Latin music, Afro-Caribbean rhythms, jazz, folk and rock. Tickets are $12 for children and $15 for adults. Call the box office at 725-9500 or visit baystreet.org.

AT CANIO’S…

Canio’s Books in Sag Harbor will host writer and editor Taylor Plimpton on Saturday, November 28 at 6 p.m. He will read from “The Dreaded Feast: Writers on Enduring the Holidays,” of which he is co-editor. The book includes darkly humorous essays, short stories and poems, which by poking fun at the holiday season, will help its readers survive it.