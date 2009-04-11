Volleyball goes 13-0

Seniors sent off in style

Yes, it’s official. Shelter Island is the undefeated volleyball champion of League 8! Rachael Heinze’s ace on the last point of the last match of the season sealed the 25-9, 25-15, 25-11 sweep of the Port Jefferson Royals on November 3, guaranteeing SI’s perfect season.

Once again a total team effort marked the victory, moving the team a step closer to the Class D County Championship scheduled for this Friday, November 6 at 4 p.m. at Center Moriches. The team also beat the Ross School 25-8, 25-9, 23-25, and 25-12 in their final home match on October 29.

The junior varsity finished their season in their customary style: going to a tiebreaker with an edge-of-the-seat match against the Royals. Jayme Clark was tapped as the libero, a specialized defensive player, for the first time this year. The team rallied around her excellent serve receiving and passing efforts in a 22-25, 25-17 and 25-22 victory. The JV ended the season with an impressive 12-2 record.