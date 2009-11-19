TOWN & COUNTY

Bills filed to modify fishing license law

New York State Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele Jr. of Sag Harbor last week introduced two legislative initiatives relating to the issue of saltwater fishing licenses in the State of New York. The first bill would postpone the effective date of the license program until July 1, 2010. The second bill would replace the license with a one-time, free saltwater angler registry program.

The saltwater fishing license, approved as part of the 2009-10 state budget in April, went into effect on October 1, 2009 and was expected to generate $3 million annually for the state. A temporary restraining order was granted in State Supreme Court enjoining the implementation of the new law in Shelter Island, Southampton and East Hampton waters; other towns have since joined the lawsuit. The case has been adjourned until today, November 19 after Attorney General Andrew Cuomo refused to defend the state. The East End towns’ fight against the state was written up in the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.

Mr. Thiele criticized Governor David Paterson for failing to place the license recall bills on the agenda for the legislature’s special session on November 10. “Governor Paterson has shown a complete lack of understanding in recognizing the importance of the fishing industry to New York State … The concept of taxing important industries … to close our budget gap will only delay our economic recovery.”

Deposits now required on bottled water

Water bottles sold in New York State require a 5-cent deposit now that the Bigger Better Bottle Bill went into effect on October 31.

The law, supported by environmental groups for years to encourage the recycling of plastic water bottles, was adopted as part of the 2009-2010 state budget. A deposit will be charged for all bottled water less than one gallon in size purchased in New York State. Beverage companies are required to transfer 80 percent of unclaimed deposits to the state.

“The ubiquitous Poland Spring bottle in the gutter or on the beach will become a thing of the past,” Barbara Toberg of the American Littoral Society wrote in a statement released after she saw her first water bottle labelled with a NY 5-cent deposit. “The bottle has value now and someone, either the buyer or the gleaner, will redeem that bottle.”

Romaine: Suffolk taxes won’t go up

On November 3, the Suffolk County Legislature modified the County Executive’s recommended budget and adopted a plan that includes no tax increase for North Fork and Shelter Island residents, Legislator Ed Romaine announced.

The adopted budget reduces spending by $6 million and reduces overly optimistic sales tax revenue growth projections by $10.3 million, according to Mr. Romaine. The plan funds 80 new correctional officers and 11 new deputy sheriffs along with additional staff for the District Attorney’s office.

The adopted budget also reduces the general fund subsidy of the police district by transferring $4 million in sales tax revenue back to the general fund. Towns and villages outside the police district will now receive public safety sales tax revenue that is proportional to their populations.

While Legislator Romaine was opposed to increasing the county’s hotel/motel tax, he was able to secure close to $300,000 from it in funding for North Fork programs and institutions. The Suffolk County Historical Society is slated to receive $260,000, while the East End Arts Council and the Long Island Wine Council will each receive $10,000 for the popular Winterfest program and a spring winery concert series. The Hallockville Museum Farm and Jamesport Meeting House will also receive $5,000 each. All will be funded exclusively through hotel/motel tax revenue.